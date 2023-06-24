MPD Reports: 4-year-old tests positive for marijuana; children left home alone due to lack of funding for child care; domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 8 – 15, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Hit & Run – West Spring Street in reference to a vehicle accident and one of the driver’s had left but left a note. See GEARS report

Damage to Property – Oak St – In reference to a named subject’s tires being slashed. Report Taken.

Welfare Check – Amber Trl- In reference to the complainant stating her grandchildren (Ages 5 and 9) are at home alone. Contact was made with the parents, who were at work, and stated that they can’t afford child care. Children were ok. DFACS referral completed.

Juvenile Problem – Green St: In reference to unknown juveniles throwing rocks.

Warrant Attempt – E Spring Street, Specialized unit attempted to serve a warrant on a male subject. Officers were given consent to look in the residence, subject was not on location.

Suspicious Person -Felker Park, male subject wanted officer to speak to his child about lying.

Agency Assist – Carwood Drive, officers checked the area per Social Circle PD for a subject who made threats to harm herself.

Firearms – Towler St, third party called due to hearing two guns shots in the area of Camptown Apartments, Officers checked the area, all appeared ok.

Threats – Hickory Dr, subject was being threatened by a subject online to give money or his family would be murdered.

Threats – Towler Street, neighbors having issues.

Traffic Stop – E Church Street at Tall Oaks, Female subject was taken into custody due to an outstanding warrant through Clarke County.

Dispute – W Spring Street, McDonalds, verbal dispute between subjects in the lobby. Ongoing issue due to the complainant and the offender having a civil suit. Verbal altercation took place in the lobby. Situation was mediated.

Suspicious Person – While on foot patrol male subject in the roadway on a bicycle with no lights, Subject was also on the wrong side of the road. Subject was identified.

Suspicious Person – E Fambrough St at Hill Crest Commons, while on foot patrol officers observed a male circling the area on a bicycle. Male was wearing long sleeve shirt and blue jeans. Contact was made to insure no criminal activity was afoot such as entering autos. Subject was identified.

Fraud Report – Hwy 138 & Michael Etchinson, Service Loans- Manager called to report check fraud. Report taken, sent to CID.

Theft Report – Blaine St; Monroe PD- Reference to an iPhone mislaid at Home Depot now pinging at Walton Inn. Report taken.

Follow-up – Home Depot Monroe- Reference call #2 camera footage. Phone was located at the Walton Inn in the lost and found. Cell phone turned over to owner.

Theft – Martin Lurther King Jr. Blvd @ Tractor Supply; In reference to pallets taken overnight. Photos gathered, report taken, sent to CID.

Dispute – Towler Street- Two subject arguing with another about name calling. No physical altercation occurred. Parties mediated and separated.

Juvenile Complaint – South Broad St Complainant got into physical altercation with her adoptive 14-year-old son. The son was charged with Battery Family Violence. The son was released back to parent and sent off for the night to stay with his adult sister. DJJ notified, report taken. CHINS Complaint form completed.

Mechanical Breakdown – Blaine Street / N. Hammond Dr – Reference Silver Nissan Pathfinder with dead battery, vehicle was jumped off.

Dispute – Green Street; Reference female subject being on location after being served an eviction notice. She left the residence without incident.

Dispute – Glenwood Drive; Complainant called due to an ongoing dispute with a named male subject. The subject was located and served a criminal trespass notice for the complainants’ residence.

Shoplifting – South Broad; Chevron- In reference to a stolen vape, turn out to be not stolen. Both the subjects were trespassed from the location.

Damage to Property – E Church St; Chevron. In reference to a suspect punching anoter’s car window. Report taken.

Traffic Stop / 38D). In reference to a named subject being stopped for equipment violations. He was arrested for Driving While License Ssuspended and Possession of Meth.

Civil Issue – South Broad- In reference to a customer wanting a refund because he was unable to get gas. Remedies advised all parties taken care of.

Damage to Prop – Reed Way in reference to a k9 being struck by a vehicle. Driver of the vehicle did not stop after striking the K9. Report taken.

Dispute – S Madison Ave; In reference to a male and female involved in a verbal altercation over trash being taken out. Remedies advised to both parties.

Dispute – Ridge Rd in reference to a dispute between a male and female. The male was gone when officers arrived, remedies advised.

Narcotics -Piedmont Walton- In reference to a 4-year-old tested positive for marijuana and was unresponsive. CID and DFACS notified.

Domestic – Carwood Dr. – Female was the predominant aggressor in a domestic relationship with her husband and father of three kids. She was charged with Battery FVA and transported to Walton County Jail.