MPD Reports:

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 27 – Nov. 3, 2022. This report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Child Custody – Magnolia Terrace. In reference to a female subject upset because a male subject was not able to watch their child at this time. Also arguing over a phone both claimed was theirs. Situation mediated.

Dispute call – Meadow View Dr. Male subject was arrested for Simple Battery FVA against his girlfriend.

Trespassing call – N Madison Ave; Grace Baptist church. Nine juveniles found on location and were asked to leave. All ok.

Disabled Vehicle – Breedlove Dr/West Spring St -Officer observed a vehicle break down while on patrol. Contact made with female who advised she was having transmission issues and had private assistance on the way. All okay.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring Street; Walmart. Silver Chevy Pickup truck with a younger white male driving while drinking a beer. Unfounded.

Counterfeit – Pavilion Pkwy; Publix. Two Black males presented two fake $100 bills to obtain groceries and cash back. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – West Spring Street (Roses). In reference to the store complaining of a named person sitting outside of the store smelling unpleasant. He had purchased items from the store and was sitting on a public sidewalk. All okay.

Dispute – Nelson St – Male subject called in reference to a dispute with his girlfriend. Situation mediated and parties separated.

Suspicious Person – North Broad St in reference to a female subject on location waving at cars. All ok.

Juvenile Complaint – Lacy St. Complainant stated neighborhood juveniles were riding bikes in her yard and called her “white trash”. Report taken.

Accident – Plaza Dr at Ridge Rd. In reference to a one vehicle accident. The driver, was arrested for DUI Less Safe, DUI Endangering a child x 3, Open Container, DWLS, FTML, Felony Interference with Gov’t Property, Leaving the Scene, Too Fast for Conditions, Striking a Fixed Object, and Tire Tread Requirements.

Loud Music – Michael Cir in reference to loud music coming from an unknown location, area checked, no contact, all appeared ok

Dispute – Store House Ct In reference to a female advising her and her boyfriend were in a physical altercation but no visible injuries were found. The male left prior to Officer’s arrival and an attempt to locate him yielded negative results. Based off the information provided by the female, she was advised that if he was located and both stories aligned, she could face possible charges for family violence. Report taken.

Suicidal Threats – Heritage Dr.- In reference to caller advising a named male subject was possibly making threats to commit suicide. Contact was able to be made with him and he advised that all was okay. Report taken.

Suspicious person – Subject was breathing on the cell phone walking in the area of Baker St. and Russell Rd. Contact made with residents, all ok. Negative Contact made with suspicious person in the area.

Suicide Attempt – Cook Pl. A 67-year-old male took unknown pills in a from a pill bottle. Turned over to EMS.

Follow Up – Piedmont Walton -In reference to the vehicle fire from the previous date. CID and Arson Investigator Patterson notified. The vehicle was towed to the City Barn for further investigation.

Other Law – WCSO Parking Lot – Female subject called in reference to requesting a search of her vehicle for narcotics due to her daughter borrowing the vehicle previously. No narcotics located.

Dispute Call – Wheel House Ln. Male subject stated his girlfriend hid his keys and cards and would not give them to him.

Loud Music – Douglas St -Anonymous complainant stated there was music in the area. Negative contact.

Civil Issue – Blaine St: In reference to advising her mother took her vehicle from her residence. She advised the vehicle is registered in her mother’s name. The civil process was explained to the complainant and remedies were advised.

Dispute – North Broad St in reference to a dispute between two subject. Dispute occurred at approximately 1745 hours this date. Report Taken.

Loud Music – Douglas St area checked, birthday party going on, all ok.

EMS Assist – Heritage Trace. In reference to a female having trouble breathing, Turned over to EMS

Dispute – West Marable St In reference to a verbal dispute between two subject. Called in third party, all ok.

Dispute – N Broad St; Deer Acres Inn: In reference to a female subject who wanted her ex-boyfriend to leave the hotel room where he no longer resided. He left the area without incident.