MPD Reports: $50,000 adoption fraud reported; officer denied entry to a facility with duty weapon

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 3 – 10, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Mental Person – Breedlove Dr in reference to 1013 people causing a disturbance, hospital staff refused officer entry with their city issued service pistol.

Traffic Offense – Mill St & South Broad. Reference to white Chevrolet truck stopped for non-functioning tag light. Further investigation led to the arrest of a male subject for possession of schedule 1 and possession of drug-related objects.

Suspicious Vehicle -GW Carver Apts in reference to an ATV driving up and down the roadway. Made contact with the resident where the ATV was parked, he was advised not to ride the ATV on the roadways. He also had a warrant for Simple Assault out of Walton County and was arrested and transported to the jail without incident or injury.

Shoplifting – West Spring Street – Walmart in reference to a female subject attempting to leave the store with unpaid items. She was arrested and taken to the Monroe Police Department for fingerprinting and then released on a copy of the citation.

Suspicious Person -E Highland Ave in reference to a male subject walking in the roadway. Made contact with the subject who advised he was walking to work at Elite on West Spring and that he walks in the road so no one thinks he’s trying to break into their residence. He was advised to walk on the sidewalk.

Suspicious Person – West Spring Street (Drayer PT) in reference to a female subject having a mental episode. She was warned not to return to the business and sent on her way.

Wanted Person – Jackson County in reference to a female subject picked up from Jackson County Jail on an outstanding VOP warrant out of MPD.

Damage to Property – S Broad St (Southside MHP): In reference to complainants’ mailbox lock was damaged. Complainant wanted the incident to be documented. Report made.

Dispute – West Spring Street (Walmart) in reference to an unknown older, white male making comments to an 11-year-old while shopping in Walmart. Report taken.

Shoplifting – West Spring. Reference to a couple arrested for shoplifting several items. Released on the citation.

Mental Person – George Walton – Michael Etchison. A subject having a mental health episode. Turned over to Piedmont Walton staff 1013 in lieu of charges.

Theft Report – MLK Jr Blvd. Reference to a subject at E.Fambrough street.

Fraud – Masters Dr: In reference to a subject reporting Adoption Fraud. She enlisted a company in Las Vegas Nevada for the adoption totaling over $50,000. A report was made with Las Vegas PD and an incident report completed locally.