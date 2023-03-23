MPD Reports: Entering autos; fights at restaurant, at school, on school bus and slew of disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 9 – 16, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Assault – Haven Inn – In reference to a dispute between a male and a female. The male was located running up Etten Dr., he was placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jail. The female was gone when officers arrived and was not the original caller about the dispute. She also has outstanding warrants. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – E. Highland Ave. – The vehicle was stopped for operating a vehicle with no headlight violation, the vehicle had no valid insurance and was towed by Taylors.

Dispute – Magnolia Ter. – Dispute between a couple over living arrangements. The male left the residence and advised he would come back tomorrow to get his belongings.

Entering Auto – N Midland Ave, Jeep Wrangler left on location since 1200 hours on 03/11/23. The vehicle was entered from the back window. (Soft Top Jeep) Kicker Amp was taken from under the front passenger seat. 206 N Midland and 200 N Midland due have ring cameras, possibly picking up the suspect in the area. Report taken and forwarded to CID.

Suspicious Person – Sorrells St @ Booth Dr. After taking an entering auto report, Officer observed a male subject wearing dark clothing wearing a backpack across his back. The subject was identified and advised he was walking home. Officers have had numerous encounters with the same subject in the last few weeks.

Suspicious Vehicle – Kelton Rd, Complainant called due to a subject sitting in a vehicle with his headlights beaming into their residence. Contact was made with the subject. He had left his girlfriend’s house and was texting her at the stop sign. He was advised to be on his way.

Foot Patrol -Glen Iris, N Madison, Ford, Northview, Williams, N Midland, Walton St.

Suspicious person – E. Spring/ Felker St. – In reference to a male subject riding his bike with no lights on. The subject’s information was obtained and he was sent on his way, all okay.

Traffic Stop – Stopped a silver in color Chevrolet Malibu for a headlight violation, the tag was expired, and had no valid insurance, the vehicle was impounded and the driver was released on citations.

Dispute – E Spring St; Short Stop- Store employee calling advising of a male subject on location refusing to leave threatening staff. Upon Officer Arrival, a fight was in progress between two male subjects. One subject was arrested, and charged with Agg Assault, Armed Robbery, Poss of Knife During the Commission of Certain Crimes, and Poss of Sched II (Meth). He taken to WCSO jail without incident.

Dispute – West Spring St @ Haven Inn; In reference to a female subject refusing to vacate a room. Subject agreed to leave upon officer’s arrival.

Dispute – W Spring St; Haven Inn- Haven Inn Staff reporting female from a previous call was back on location. The female was escorted off of the property without incident.

Assault Report – Blaine Street, MPD- Complainant came to report an assault that occurred on her last Friday. Photos retrieved, report taken.

Fight – Double Springs Church Road two female juvenile students fighting in cafe`, report taken.

Fraud – Blaine St; MPD Lobby- Complainant reporting fraud on Apple Pay and Amazon. Complainant was referred to make report with WCSO due to her address being out of the city.

Other Law – Blaine St; MPD Lobby- Complainant came to ask for assistance with a civil matter regarding a pavement company. Recommendations made and report taken.

Entering Auto – Barrett St- Complainant reported that his truck and his girlfriend’s Jeep were broken into last night. Only a few dollars’ worth of change was stolen. Report taken.

Fight – W Creek Cir- Two Carver School students fighting on the bus. Students were removed from the bus and released to guardians. Report taken for CMS SRO to handle.

Entering Auto – Alcovy Street; In reference to a vehicle entered sometime overnight. Evidence collected by CID. Report taken.

Dispute – East Marable- In reference to two females on location disputing. Situation mediated and parties separated.

Runaway – Ridgeview: Complainant stated her son had ran away and was located, but refused to get in her vehicle. Juvenile was located and placed in the vehicle by officer.

Damage to property – Felker Park in reference to a report of a minor scratch cause from a vehicle door striking another vehicle. Report Taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Davis Street in reference to a dirt bike and 4-wheeler racing. Area checked, negative contact.

Theft – Oak St. Complaint of money being stolen from complainants’ food stamp card. Report taken

Suspicious Person – N Broad St; Sussies Wings. In reference to a drunk male standing in the drive thru line. Subject was GOA before arrival.

Loud Music – Bridgeport Ln: Area checked. No loud music heard.

N Broad St; J&B Food Mart. In reference to a suspicious male knocking on the door. Subject was gone when officers arrived.

Suspicious Person – S. Broad @ Fambrough St. In reference to a male on location sleeping. MPD has exhausted all options for assistance at this time.

Possible entering auto / Car Chase – in reference to a named male subject in the parking lot of GWA. Upon seeing Law enforcement he fled. The pursuit went into Winder where officers lost contact briefly. The subject was later arrested in Down Town Laweranceville. He was charged with loitering, Felony Fleeing and Possession of Meth along with other Traffic Violations.

Agency Assist – Walton Rd; In reference to possible stolen trailer on location.

Juvenile Complaint – Amber Trail – Altercation between mother and 13-year-old daughter. Both parties shoved each other during a dispute. The juvenile was charged with simple assault and was released back into the care of her mother. Juvenile complaint completed.