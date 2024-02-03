MPD Reports: $6,000 gift card fraud; stabbing; traffic stops net arrests for stolen vehicle, drugs; firearm and outstanding warrants and more…

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 18 – 25, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Fraud – White Oak Dr: In reference to a female subject calling to report fraud using gift cards in the amount of $6000.00. Report taken.

Dispute – Tall Oaks Ln. – In reference to a verbal dispute between two roommates. No physical altercation took place. Remedies were advised.

Assault Report – Blaine St. – Named male subject reported a 13-year-old juvenile punched him on the left side of his face yesterday at Ridgeview institute. Report taken.

Agency Assist – Overlook Trl – DFCS requested assistance in reference to a juvenile currently in their custody not wanting to leave the residence. Juvenile left willingly when law enforcement arrived.

Other Law – Ridgeview – In reference to a named male subject, listed as a missing person out of Dekalb County, possibly being a patient at Ridgeview. He was in fact on location at Ridgeview.

Stabbing/Domestic – W Fambrough Street – In reference to a male subject on location with a stab wound. The victim was given medical aid on sight and taken to Piedmont Walton by EMS. CID and Crime scene responded to the incident. A female subject was arrested for obstruction.

Dispute – Pine Park Street J – In reference to a possible domestic dispute in which a neighbor heard a child yelling. Upon arrival I met with subjects who stated one had been horse- playing with his son. His son appeared to be in good health and separately stated the same. There was no indication that any crime had occurred inside the residence.

Counterfeit – E Washington St – In reference to a delivery driver for Pizza Hut reporting that she had received a counterfeit $100.00 bill from a customer at that address. Suspect was unable to be identified/located on scene. The bill was secured into evidence. Report taken and forwarded to CID.

Entering Auto – Tall Oaks E – In reference to a female subject reporting that a male subject had attempted to break into her vehicle before fleeing on foot. Area was checked with negative contact. Report taken and forwarded to CID.

Harassment – Stonecreek Bend – In reference to a female subject receiving harassing messages from an ex-boyfriend. Temporary Protection Order process explained, remedies advised.

Traffic Stop – N Broad & City Hall – Traffic stop conducted for tag light violation. The passenger, was arrested for a failure to appear warrant out of Monroe.

Traffic Stop/Stolen Vehicle – North Broad St. @ Church St. – In reference to a traffic stop conducted for expired registration. A GCIC search confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Phenix, AL. Turned over to Taylor’s wrecker service.

Welfare check – Nowell St.- Complainant was able to make contact with the subject and no longer needed police.

Fraud – Blaine Street @ MPD- In reference to the owner of Skydive Monroe reporting a former employee committing financial fraud. Report taken and sent to CID.

Traffic Stop/Arrest/Stolen Gun – Hwy 78 WB at N Broad St- Male subject stopped for traffic offense. A search of his vehicle found him to be in possession of marijuana, possession of Oxycodone and possession of a 9mm handgun which was stolen out of Hartwell PD. He was arrested for possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of schedule II narcotic, drugs to be kept in the original container, theft by receiving, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was turned over to Walton County Jail without incident.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – South Broad St at West Church St- Vehicle stopped for Hands Free. Passenger provided a False Name and Date of Birth. It was discovered he had several arrest warrants. He was taken into custody on warrants and also charged with Giving False Name. He was taken to Walton County jail without incident.

Suspicious Person – Pine Park St – In reference to observing a male and female appearing out of the woods on Pine Park. All OK on location.

EMS Assist -Hwy 138/West Spring St -Walton County Sheriff’s Office units called in reference to a female subject unconscious at the wheel. She was transported to Piedmont Walton for treatment.

Other Law – North Broad Street @ Quality Inn- In reference to a female guest not checking out of her room yet. Contact was made with the subject who stated she was on the way back to check out of the hotelafter working an extra shift at work.

Assault – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton: In reference to a male subject who is currently on a 1013 at Ridgeview and not Piedmont Walton, advised of a black male who is also a patient, striking him in the face. He advised he did not know the name of the subject and no staff was present to observe or witness the incident. The subject was provided a case card and remedies were advised. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – East Marable / Bryant – In reference to a vehicle with no insurance and suspended registration. Driver was cited and the vehicle turned over to Taylors.

Suicide attempt – E Fambrough St. In reference to GA Crisis calling in about a female subject overdosing near apartment in a black Nissan passenger car. Every vehicle checked in the neighborhood; negativecontact made.

Theft – E. Spring St. – In reference to a phone being stolen while playing on the machines. Report made.

