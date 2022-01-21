MPD Reports: $6,000 scammed; 911 call requesting ride to Douglasville; dispute over clothes needed in shower

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 6 – 13, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Fraud – Blaine St; MPD: A woman was scammed out of $6000.00 in apple gift cards after receiving a phone call from a subject named “Mike Smith” who claimed to work at Microsoft. Report taken.

Mental Patient – North Broad Street – In reference to subject stating she wished to harm herself. Subject refused any medical treatment.

Theft – North Broad Street – Complainant advised that he was shorted on his paycheck. It was determined that the business took funds out due to an accident he caused while driving a truck for them. Remedies advised.

Dispute – N Broad in reference to a female subject’s family will not bring her clothes while she was in the shower.

Suspicious Vehicle – Murphy’s USA: In reference to a subject possibly having a seizure in a vehicle at the pumps. It was determined that the subject was not seizing but under the influence of narcotics. He was taken into custody for DUI drugs.

Mental Patient -Golden Pantry: Subject requested a ride by EMS to Emory in Decatur. EMS refused to transport. Shannon left the scene on foot headed towards the county.

Other Law – Walker Drive in reference to caller wanted an Officer to stand by the residence to get items because he has a TPO. Caller was advised to make an appointment with Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Agency Assist -Hwy 78/James Huff WCSO advised they stopped a car that was trying to get to a stabbing victim somewhere near Sussie’s. Subject located at Monroe Food Mart all was ok.

Juvenile Runaway – S Broad St. Juvenile ran away from home after an argument with her mother. Juvenile was entered onto GCIC as missing.

Traffic Stop – Highway 78 @ Unisia- Male subject was stopped for speeding (82-55) and expired tag. Field sobriety exercises were conducted, and he was taken into custody for DUI drugs. Marijuana and drug-related objects were located inside of the vehicle.

Pursuit – N. Broad St. and W Highland Ave. – In reference to a named subject running from the police. After a pursuit, he was arrested in Loganville and taken to jail without incident on two outstanding warrants and with multiple felony charges related to false ID (identity theft), drugs, and charges resulting from the pursuit.

Unsecured Premise – Monroe Water Treatment Plant E. Marable- E. Marable gate was left open at 2300hrs. Dispatch contacted Monroe Utilities to advise them that the gate was left open. Monroe Utilities advised they would have someone secure the gate before 0000hrs. At 0300hrs the gate was still open. Dispatch contacted Monroe Utilities again and patched them through to me. They advised me that a city employee goes by the location every few hours to “do their rounds”. I advised them they needed to have someone enroute to secure their gate, so we could prevent further thefts from the location. No one responded to secure the gate.

Animal Complaint – Walker Drive. In reference to a black K9 in the area not letting the complainant get into her vehicle. All okay.

Sexual Assault – Blaine St. Incident was a third-party complaint advising a named subject was attempting to solicit a 13-year-old female into spending time with him. Information was taken and report made.

Damage to Property – Davis Street. In reference to two storage units damaged on the vacant property sometime in the past week. Report requested.

Fire Assist – Walton St. Fire arrived on scene and there was no fire. All ok.

Dispute – Atha St. Woman on location advising she did not want the father of her child on location.

Damage to Property – Towler Street. In reference to a 1997 Ford Van damaged by an unknown object. Report taken.

Dispute – Bridgeport Ln: In reference to two parties having a verbal argument and a mental episode. Both parties separated and the situation mediated.

Dispute – West Creek Cir. Subjects arguing about food. Situation was mediated.

Dispute – Launius St / Perry St. Anonymous caller advised an older black male and female were fighting in the street intersection. Upon arrival Officers made contact with a subject matching the description. The male subject ran to the side porch and refused to provide any information and his name. The subject continued escalating and was eventually placed under arrest of Obstruction and Public Intoxication. Warrant to be taken.

Dispute – Ridgeview Dr. Subject arrested for battery on staff.

Mental Patient – E Spring St. Complainant called Douglas Co and Walton 911 requesting a ride to Douglas County. She had an issue with not being able to use the restroom due to sharing the bathroom with other subjects. She was informed numerous times officers could not give her a ride to Douglas Co.

Mental Patient – E Spring, upon leaving the above call, she called back requesting a ride once more. Morgan stated she was going to keep calling 911. She was advised she would be arrested for miss use of 911 if she called dispatch once more for a non-emergency.

Dispute – West Spring St in reference to a dispute between three customers and a fry cook over some fries.

EMS ASSIST -HAVEN INN, Female called 911 moaning and stating she was shivering. Responded to make sure the scene was safe for EMS, forced entry into the room due to the woman not responding verbally, Turned over to EMS.