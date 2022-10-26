MPD Reports: 8 cause ruckus at restaurant; mouse in the house prompts call to police; report of skydiver down was just a cutaway parachute

The City of Monroe reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 13 – 20, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious person – W Marable St: Complainant advised of multiple subjects causing a disturbance. Upon arrival, subjects were observed talking on their front porch.

Dispute – Hwy 78 Waffle House in reference to eight disruptive customers standing on the counter and being disrespectful to employees and refusing to leave. All parties were advised to leave. All ok.

Animal Complaint – Cook Place. In reference to the complainant seeing a mouse in the residence. Contact was made with the complainant via telephone. All okay.

Warrant Attempt – G W Carver;.- Male subject arrested on outstanding warrants. He was taken to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Warrant Attempt – King St. Male subject has an outstanding Felony warrant for theft by taking. Negative Contact.

Found Property – Kelton Rd- In reference to a brown and black purse being found in complainant’s yard. The purse was successfully returned to the owner. The owner claimed $300 cash and a house key was missing from the purse. Report taken.

Assault – Mountain View Drive. Male subject struck a female subject in the mouth with a closed fist. He was gone on arrival of police. Warrants and report taken.

Other Law – Pannell Road & Vine Street. In reference to the complainant advising a sky diver fell quickly from the sky, and wished to have the area checked. Dispatch made contact with Sky Dive Monroe and was advised of it being a cutaway parachute with no person attached. All okay.

Dispute – Green Street. Woman stated her boyfriend took her car who splits payment on the vehicle. Civil process explained.

Traffic Stop – Male subject arrested for driving on suspended license following traffic stop for window tint violations and taken to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispute-non violent – W. Spring St; Harbor Freight Tools. Civil issue over $3.00

Juvenile Runaway – Overlook Crest. In reference to 15-year-old, leaving the residence. Juvenile entered on to GCIC.

Lost item – W Marable St In reference to a male subject advising his firearm was misplaced/stolen. He could not provide a serial number for the firearm. Report taken.

Hit and Run – North Broad @ Mayfield. In reference WCSO pursuit. Fleeing driver struck secondary motorist and fled scene on foot. Turned over to WCSO and GSP.

Other Law/Agency Assist – Atha St in reference to WCSO requesting to check the area of Atha St for a female subject who had made threats to harm herself. Negative contact made.

Dispute – Maple Lane. Male subject disputing with neighbors at Maple Lane. He was issued a Criminal Trespass for Maple Lane.

Prowler – Old Mill Pt in reference to several juveniles observed knocking on complainant’s door and running away. Area checked, negative contact.

Dispute non-violent – Green St: verbal dispute between a male and a female subject. The male was given a courtesy ride to Chestnut Ln. to separate for the night.

Other Law – Pine Park St in reference to homeowner observing two young males on camera attempting to open her side door. report taken.

Dispute – Unisia Dr. In reference to an employee becoming upset because he was asked to take is sunglasses off while working. Remedies advised to Walmart management. Irate employee was gone when officers arrived.

Suspicious Vehicle – HWY 78/ Unisia. In reference to caller stating she was followed from S. Madison Ave to Unisia Dr. Complainant was escorted to city limits due to the concern for her safety.