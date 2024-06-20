MPD Reports: 87-year-old charged with shoplifting; seatbelt traffic stop results in warrant pickup

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 6 – 13, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Harassment – W Spring St; Cititrends – Complainant reported his ex-girlfriend’s daughter was sending him harassing text messages. Complainant was advised of remedies. Report taken and case number provided.

Foot Patrol – N Broad St. Quality Inn. Room had a heavy odor of marijuana coming from it. Identification obtained from employees. No answer at the door. Subject who resides in a room was on the catwalk drinking an alcoholic beverage, subject is not 21-years-old. Subject was issued a citation for open container.

Narcotics – Bold Springs Rd – In reference to complainant being given a cigarette box with marijuana in it by an unknown male who was no longer on location. Marijuana placed into evidence; report taken.

Agency Assist – E Marable at N Midland, Georgia State Patrol requested MPD reference a traffic stop. Driver was placed under arrest for DUI.

Juveniles – S Madison Ave at E Church St, three juvenile males stopped walking along S Madison at E Church Street. Juveniles were out past curfew.

Suspicious Person – Matthews Park, vehicle on location, and two subjects. It was discovered to be a dispute between a male and female. After investigation was completed it was determined to be a verbal dispute.

Suspicious Person – Double Springs Ch Rd / Highland Creek – Subject walking along the roadway near the neighborhood. Contact was made and he is a resident of Highland Creek and was sent on his way.

Traffic Light – Charlotte Rowell / Hwy 78 WB Off Ramp – In reference to the traffic light being completely out. Dispatch was advised to notify the DOT.

Prowler – Ridge Rd – In reference to the complainant advising she observed two subjects walk behind her residence on camera. Two subjects were observed walking behind the apartments on the footage, one of which was carrying what looked like a shovel and possibly a knife or screwdriver. Area was checked on foot and by vehicle, with negative contact.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – E Spring St/S Madison- Traffic stop conducted for a seatbelt violation. It was discovered that the driver had an active arrest warrant. He was placed under arrest and transported to WCSO without incident.

Domestic – Roosevelt St- Subject broke multiple items while disputing with his aunt. He was arrested for criminal trespass and transported to WCSO without issue.

Suspicious Person – Pilot Park- Reference to subject sleeping the park. Subject was instructed to leave the park without incident.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Pannell Rd/S Madison Ave- Subject was stopped and taken into custody for his outstanding Shoplifting warrant out WCSO. He was turned over to the jail without incident.

Shoplifting – W Spring St; Walmart – In reference to an 87 year-old stealing multiple items($40 value). Staff elected to criminally trespass him from the property.

Agency Assist – Carver Place; – Newton Co. DFACS requested officers to make contact with a subject who was possibly living in her vehicle with 4 juveniles. Area was checked with no contact.

Damage to Property – W. Spring St; Marathon – In reference to a black Toyota Tacoma that left the roadway, ran over a mailbox and sign, picked up the damage and left the scene. Utilizing the Flock system, the driver was located and civil remedies between parties were taken.

Dispute – W. Spring St; Captain D’s- In reference to a dispute between the Manager and subject. Subject was barred from the restaurant indefinitely and left shortly after.

Entering Auto – Walton DFACS; – Georgia Ave- Reference to a handicap sign being stolen from the complainant’s vehicle. Report taken.

Dispute – W Spring St; Car Wash – In reference to a report of a dispute between a female subject and another. One of the subjects was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant from Jefferson County.

EMS Assist – Walker Dr & S Broad St- In reference to subject on the side of the road having a seizure. Subject was TOT EMS.

Suspicious Vehicle – Charlotte Rowell & Drake Dr- In reference to a gray Chevrolet Camaro swerving left and right, failing to maintain lane. Traffic stop was conducted and the driver was evaluated for any signs of impairment or medical emergencies. No signs of impairment or medical issues were noted. The subject willingly had his vehicle towed and was provided a ride to his residence.

Theft – Robbie Ln- Reference to a ring doorbell taken from the backyard. Report taken.

Dispute – Will Henry’s – In reference to multiple subjects observed yelling behind the building. All subjects were identified and separated for the night. Several parties involved were gone when officers arrived.

Disturbing Peace – Will Henry’s – In reference to a group of juveniles hanging out in front of the bar and standing in the roadway. They were sent home.

Dispute – W Spring St; Marathon: In reference to the complainant advising his passenger would not get out of his car and was being belligerent. Subject advised that complainant had already been paid to transport him to Piedmont Walton. Complainant agreed to complete his transport.

Dispute – Plaza Dr; In reference to complainant claiming he was punched a second time by subject. Contact was made with subject who advised he did slap complainant hours ago, but no physical evidence was observed at the time of the first call that complainant made. Upon the second interaction, complainant claimed he was punched a second time but there were no visible physical injuries or marks to support his claim. An arrest was not made due to complainant’s statements being found inaccurate.

Suspicious Person – Wall Street -In reference to subject (DOB: 09/19/76) operating a bicycle on the roadway with no lights on. She was warned and released from the scene. She is shown an active warrant, but Carrollton Police Department advised do not place a hold.

