MPD Reports: 911 caller who reported cutting himself with scissors asks if police will shoot him when responding

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 22 – 29, 2022. Due to the length, this report will be split into four parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Fraud – SSMHP Lot 235- In reference to the complainant stating she opened a checking account with someone she met online and the person wrote checks from the account.

Welfare Check – Waffle House W Spring- Subject was sleeping in a sleeping bag in the wood line between Waffle House and Tractor Supply, subject was checked on and was asked to move on from location.

Enter Auto – N Madison Ave- In reference to a 2012 F250 that was left unlocked. The vehicle was entered and had a gun stolen and nothing else. Report taken.

Foot Patrol – N. Madison Ave.- In reference to checking residences for cameras and speaking with homeowners regarding a previous call.

Comments: Extra patrol requested for La Boheme Salon – 133 North Broad Street in reference to disgruntled ex-employee. Subject was fired and the owner is worried about property being vandalized/damaged.

Entering Auto – Creek Rock Ct in reference to a subject entered in a unlock Ford F-150 on 12/25/22 at 2052 hours and stole a Glock 42.

Foot Patrol – Stonecreek- In reference to checking residences for cameras and speaking with homeowners regarding call.

Unsecure Premise – Da Grand- In reference to the fronts being open. Building was flooded due to weather. All ok.

Firearm – E. Church. in reference to a young black male wearing a black jacket and beige pants entered the victim’s vehicle and drew a pistol on the victim when he confronted him. Contact was made with juveniles who discarded a firearm at the intersection of Davis Street and Pine Park St. One juvenile was transported to Rockdale YDC

Dispute – Booth Dr; A female subject verbally disputing with subjects on location. She was gone prior to officers’ arrival, all ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – W. Spring St; Title Max. Male subject arrested for DUI following call about irregular driving and sleeping in his vehicle.

Intoxicated Person – E Spring @ Monroe Vet-In reference to a named subject walking off the roadway and fell down a hill. The subject was intoxicated and had a warrant out of Union City for shoplifting. Union City did not confirm the warrant as it was out of the extrication limit. He was given a ride to Monroe Motor Inn where he was staying.

Damage to Property – Walmart – In reference to the complainant’s vehicle being struck in the parking lot. Report taken.

Juvenile Complaint – Overlook Crest- In reference to a subject damaging the wall around her grandmother’s window, she was gone when officers arrived. She was already on GCIC as missing.

Suicide Threats – Sorrells St. – Female subject on location having a mental episode; female had a small laceration to her head from falling earlier. female was cleared by EMS. She was transported to Piedmont Walton by her husband to receive help.

Mental Patient – Court St- In reference to a named subject wanting to be voluntarily 10-13, he was given a courtesy ride to Piedmont Walton.

Suspicious Vehicle – Rack Room Shoes- In reference to a child left in a car unattended, a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle after it left the parking lot; driver was informed that they should not leave a child in a car unattended.

Other Law – Mears St; Graceful Manor: In reference to a subject coming to work intoxicated and belligerent cursing at staff. The subject was terminated and Trespassed from the business. She was arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

Shoplifting – E Church St- In reference to an unknown male stealing a cup of coffee and two honey buns from the store, employees requested he be Criminally Trespassed from location, but no charges be filed.

Suicide Threats – King St. – In reference to a male subject calling 911 and stating he was cutting himself with scissors and was still armed with the scissors. He asked the 911 center if Officers would shoot him when they arrived. He was subsequently detained without incident and requested transport to Piedmont Walton for a mental health evaluation. He was turned over to Piedmont Walton without incident.

Enter Auto – Holly Hill – In reference to a b/m wearing a black hoodie and a backpack attempting to get into vehicles. The area was checked with negative contact with the male.

Traffic stop – Charlotte Rowell Blvd- Male subject was stopped for driving with no lights on, he was taken to WCSO for driving on a suspended license without incident.

Fight – Chestnut Cupboard – In reference to two males actively fighting inside the store. Males were gone when officers arrived, report taken.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St & Bankers Blvd.- In reference to a male walking in the roadway with a black hoodie and backpack. The male was identified as a man who was recently released from the ER and was walking home. The subject was provided with a ride home, and all was okay.

Mental Patient – 6th St.- In reference to a named female subject wanting to be 10-13, She was transported by EMS.

Transport – Piedmont Walton – Female subject from call above on site refusing to leave. She was given a courtesy ride back to her residence.

Citizen Assist – W spring St; Piedmont Walton: In reference to a mother and daughter released from ER and given a courtesy ride to E Marable St.

Follow Up – Monroe PD- In reference to a male subject wanting to know why a warrant for a female subject was issued. He was given the details of the incident that occurred (22M021122) and why the warrant was taken out on the female subject for battery.

Domestic – East Spring St (Monroe Motor Inn)- Male and female subject were in a physical domestic, female had visible injuries, male was arrested on domestic charges.

Suspicious Person – Michael Cir- In reference to the complainant stating two named subjects were outside of her residence. The two were located, and one was given a ride back to her residence and removed from GCIC as missing.

Damage To Property – W. Spring St. Complainant reported something striking her vehicle while she was parked in front of the business, report taken.

Shoplifting – Walmart – Male subject on location shoplifting $96.66 worth of assorted items. He was arrested for theft by shoplifting. He was fingerprinted and released on a copy.

Dispute – Creekview Dr.- In reference to a female and male having a verbal dispute. Parties separated and remedies were advised.

Suspicious person – Golden Pantry – In reference to an intoxicated person on location causing a disturbance. Situation mediated.

Juvenile Complaint – Overlook Crest. – In reference to a named female subject on location. The homeowner advised the subject was not supposed to be on location.Shei was turned over to her mother.

Domestic Violent – W Marable St. – Female subject called, stating a named male subject had beat her. The male subject was gone when officers arrived and the female had visible injuries and was actively bleeding from her nose and mouth. She denied going to the hospital. Warrants for FV – Agg. Battery and cruelty to the elderly to be applied for. The male subject was later located and placed under arrest; he was transported to WCSO Jail without incident.

Suspicious vehicle – Mayfield Dr./ N. Broad St.- In reference to a white sedan parked in an unusual spot. Contact was made with the driver, she stated she was lost and was provided with directions. All okay.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St- Named subject was walking in the middle of the road. The subject had an active warrant through WCSO for family violence. The warrant was confirmed, and the subject was transported to WCSO.

Harassment – Cook Pl. – In reference to a male subject making contact with female with whom he supposedly had a no-contact order but has been staying with her for the past month. Remedies advised.

Prowler – West Marable St – Complainant called in reference to unknown persons banging on her wall for over an hour and trying to cut a hole in the wall.

Juvenile Complaint – Overlook Crest- Another person reporting a named subject was on location when not allowed. She was not on location upon arrival. Remedies advised. Report taken.

Assault – Tall Oaks E: Male subject reported that a named female had assaulted him. All parties were interviewed. No probable cause to make an arrest.

Damage to Property – Blaine St; Monroe PD- Named subject reporting that his vehicle was possibly vandalized. He was unable to specify where exactly the incident occurred. Report taken.

Damage to Property – East Spring Street -Female subject called in reference to reporting an accident which occurred on previous date. Report taken.

Dispute – E Spring St; Nationwide- Regarding a disgruntled ex-employee refusing to leave. The employee was made to leave the property and did so without incident.

Other Law – Nelson St; – Male subject reporting he was released from jail last date and cannot contact a female subject. He reported that the female subject continues to contact him. Female was advised to not contact him. Remedies advised.

Dog Bite – Piedmont Walton Hospital – Compl. Advised 7-year-old son was bitten by neighbor’s dog. Animal control took initial report.

Dispute – Carwood Dr- Family called in reference to a male subject causing a disturbance, contact made with the subject who made several statements he wanted to kill himself, he was transported voluntarily to Piedmont Walton for an evaluation.

Area Check – McDaniel St: In reference to complainant advising she heard sounds of what appeared to be a female screaming across from her residence. The Woodline was checked with negative contact. Sirens could be heard in the distance.

Suspicious Vehicle – Short Stop: In reference to a suspected DUI driver. Area searched. Negative contact.

Traffic Stop – W Fambrough St and S Broad St. In reference to a male subject driving with no valid license, suspended registration and provided false name and date of birth. Driver was arrested, vehicle was towed by Taylors.

Suspicious Vehicle – Henson Dr and Carwood Dr. In reference to a male and female parked near the tractor trailers. Subjects were warned, all ok.

Warrant Service – Bridgeport Lane in reference to a named subject with active felony warrants. His vehicle was on location. Access was granted to search the residence. He was not on location at the time.

Warrant Service – W. Creek Circle in reference to a male subject with active felony warrants. Negative contact at residence.

Traffic Stop – Named subject was stopped for Failure To Maintain Lane , A consent search was conducted an various narcotics were located. Warrants to be taken for (Possession of Sch II , IV , Tampering with evidence , Obstruction)