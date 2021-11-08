MPD Reports: A $37 shoplifting call out lands suspect in jail for outstanding aggravated assault warrant

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 28 – Nov. 4, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suicide Threats – Thompson Ridge Dr. In reference to complainant wanting a welfare check performed on her daughter at the residence. Negative contact was had at the residence. Officers were able to locate a phone number for her boyfriend and contact was made via telephone with subject. Subject advised that she was okay, and would call her Mother.

Dispute – W Marable St. In reference to two parties disputing over promiscuous activity. One subject advised the other subject had grabbed her and slammed her head on the ground. Subject did not have any marks on her. One subject went with Walton EMS.

Dispute – Hubbard St in reference to a dispute between complainant and her nephew in which he threatened her with a firearm. Report made (Warrants To Be Taken)

Suspicious Vehicle -Highway 138 & West Spring Street. In reference to a Blue Chrysler Sebring speeding in the area. Brief contact was made with the vehicle before parking in Ashton Point Apartments. No traffic violations were observed.

Shoplifting – West Spring Street (Walmart). In reference to a male subject shoplifting $37.12 worth of merchandise. He also also has an active Aggravated Assault warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested, fingerprinted, and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – West Spring Street (Dollar Tree). In reference to a female stating her male friend brought her to the store, and left while she was inside. The two of them reside in Lawrenceville Ga and had a dispute at that address. The complainant stated another friend is on the way to pick her up. She was advised to have Lawrenceville PD respond to the residence if she feels unsafe upon her arrival.

Entering Auto – Felker St: In reference to Mrs. Daugherty discovering that her vehicle had been gone though. Report made.

Dispute – Etten Dr: In reference to a woman getting into an argument with her son. She was allegedly pushed by him. He was gone before law enforcement arrival. Report made.

Suspicious Vehicle – Harris St: in reference to a white van kicking up mud and it landing on the complainant’s truck. He stated he didn’t like the way the occupants acted towards him. He wanted Law Enforcement to be aware of the incident.