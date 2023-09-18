MPD Reports: Bag containing a large sum of money found in a local store; indecent exposure at a local gym; traffic stops net several arrests

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 7 – 14, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Hwy 78 EB past Hwy 138 on ramp; In reference to a named subject walking on the eastbound shoulder of Hwy 78. The subject was given a courtesy ride off of the highway.

Mechanical Breakdown – Plaza Dr- In reference to Black Honda in road way. Female subject advised her kid’s father had put something in her gas tank last night. Damage to property report was made, and Taylors towed the vehicle to the resident’s residence. Roadway cleared.

Illegal Parking – Lumpkin St.; Reference to a white Mercedes illegally parked, Driver located and vehicle moved so city can paint the street lines.

Theft Report – Tanglewood Dr; Female subject reporting a named subject stole two pairs of shoes from inside her residence. Report taken. Pre-Warrant process advised.

Dispute – E Fambrough St; – Two female subjects disputing over a table. One was gone when officers arrived. Report taken.

Dispute Non Violent – West Spring, Beauty Shop; In reference to a customer hand getting smashed in the door last Thursday and still not better, looking for medical compensation. Remedies advised.

Domestic Dispute – Ridge Road- Physical dispute between two subjects Warrant to be taken against one for battery-family violence.

Damage to Property – Perry St; Blue Ford backed into a parked White Camry, Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – E Spring Street, Hwy 78 E- Complainant called in reference to a silver passenger vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road. Negative contact with the vehicle.

Dispute – Great Oaks Dr, in reference to a dispute in the parking lot of the Mexican restaurant. Situation mediated.

Warrant Service – Custom Way- Female subject was taken into custody on a warrant out of South Carolina. Transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Found Property – Pavilion Pkwy; Butter’d Udder- Male subject located a green in color nylon bag containing $5,180 US Currency in the Walmart parking lot. The money was placed into evidence for safekeeping.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Charlotte Rowell at Highway 78 Bridge – Subject stopped for traffic offense. He was found to have a felony warrant for arrest out of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear (original charge of possession of firearm by a convicted felon). He was arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Highway 78 at Walton EMC (Traffic offense observed in the city limits) – Female subject stopped for traffic offense. She was found to have a felony probation warrant for her arrest out of the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office (Original charge of sale of a controlled substance). She was arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Damage to Property – Blaine St; Monroe PD- Subject reporting that another subject was overcharging him for damages. Reference case #23M017987. Report taken.

Dispute – Carver Pl; In reference to getting belongings out of the residence. Negative contact with the caller.

Juvenile Issue – Towler St, ongoing issue with juveniles loitering in the parking lot causing property damage and stealing bicycles.

Domestic Dispute – Gliding Lane- Male subject arrested for Simple Battery and false imprisonment against victim. He was transported to WCSO without incident. Warrants taken.

Civil Issue – Carver Place – In reference to the previous call at this location. Parties were mediated and advised of the eviction process.

Traffic stop – Walker Dr & White oak Dr: Male subject was stopped for too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane. He was placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence. Due to possibly ingesting narcotics and physical clues he was transported to Piedmont Walton.

Other Law – Baker Street – Reference to female who said she saw someone in her apartment. Her apartment was cleared, no signs of any person. She appears to be a mental patient.

Suspicious Vehicle – Deer Acres – In reference to a male subject sleeping in his vehicle. He got in a argument with his wife staying in room.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 / Jacks Creek- In reference to a tanker truck failing to maintain lane. Negative contact was made.

Theft – W Fambrough St in reference to male and female subjects walked around Hidden Treasure parking lot with flashlights and stole a Georgia Bulldogs Flag and two plastic pumpkins. The theft occurred on 09/08/23 at 0120.

Suspicious Person -MPD- In reference to a named subject who “identifies” as female, exposing himself to a 15-year-old female in the women’s bathroom at Planet Fitness. After speaking to employees on location, it was discovered that the subject exposed himself multiple times to (1) female employee in the women’s bathroom.

Dispute – W Spring Street in reference to a named subject in a scene in WAL-MART and refusing to leave. He was issued a criminal trespass warning and a Disorderly Conduct ticket.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 11 N and Pavillion Parkway -Vehicle stopped for an equipment violation, the driver had an active warrant for his arrest out of Athens Clarke County. Transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Traffic Stop – Double Springs Church @ Highland Creek- Driver was stopped for speeding in the school zone. Driver’s license was revoked for numerous suspensions. Driver was arrested, fingerprinted and released on copy of citations.

Damage to Property – W Spring St – In reference to damage to a vehicle. Report taken.

EMS Assist – W Marable St – In reference to EMS requesting LE to witness a patient signing refusal of treatment.