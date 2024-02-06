MPD Reports: Abandoned vagrant tent found in Childer’s Park; mother and two small children locked out of apartment by her mother’s boyfriend

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 25 – Feb. 2, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious person – E. Church St.- In reference to a subject in the back area of the Monroe Country Day school, subject stated he was looking for an address before leaving the area. No contact was made with the subject.

G W Carver Dr – In reference to two subjects having a verbal altercation. Both subjects were from CT but one had an address from GW Carver and the other had an address on Green St.

Fraud – Blaine St; Monroe PD- Male subject reporting services provided to a named subject on 01/23/2024 that were not paid for. Report taken.

Foot Patrol – Childer’s Park – In reference to a tent observed while on patrol. It was determined to be an abandoned vagrant shelter. All OK on location.

Agency assist – Pannell Rd. @ E. Vine St.In reference to a missing 14-year-old out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Area checks were conducted. The juvenile was located and reunited with the parents.

Harassment Report – Chestnut Ln- Subject called in reference to filing a harassment report. Report taken.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr; – Initially dispatched as a domestic. Contact was made with a female on location who suffered a deep cut to her arm, requiring stitches. No party alleged any domestic incident. Female stated she was intoxicated and fell outside, cutting her arm open.

Suspicious Person – Downtown – In reference to a male subject in the area for an extended period of time acting strange. Contact was made with subject who advised he was just released from Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and needed to get into rehab. He was given a courtesy ride to Piedmont Walton.

Hit and Run – Breedlove/McDaniel St- In reference to a named subject leaving the scene of an accident and observed diving recklessly while evading the scene. He was arrested on citations, fingerprinted and taken to WCSO jail.

Civil Issue – S Broad St; – In reference to two female subject having a verbal dispute over dogs and eviction. Civil remedies advised; report taken.

Civil Dispute – Pine Park St., – In reference to a female subject being locked out of her apt. with her two small children, by her mom’s boyfriend. She went to stay with a friend of the family and was advised remedies and the civil process.

Suspicious person – N Broad St & Pavilion Pkwy: In reference to a named subject walking through the wood line near JR Motors. Subject was sent on his way, all appeared ok.

Firearms – Overlook Trl- Complainant advised hearing 4 gunshots in the area. Area was checked and negative contact was made with anyone in the area.

Harassment – MPD. Male subject reported his ex-girlfriend calling him after a court sentence ordered her not to, report taken.

Shoplifting – S. Madison Ave. – The call came out as shoplifting, but it is theft of lost or mislaid property. Female subject had $462 taken out of her wallet at FISH. Report taken.

Follow Up – Walker Drive – Female subject’s vehicles were on location. She had an active warrant out of WCSO and was taken into custody.

Harassment Report – S. Hammond Dr. – In reference to Female subject wanting to report harassing communications from a named male subject. Remedies advised and report taken.

Suspicious Person – E Church St:Jack Peters Store: In reference to a named male subject on location with an active warrant. Hewas taken into custody and transported to WCSO Jail without incident.

Suicide Threat – Wellington Drive – In reference to comments made in a group text about a male subject threatening suicide. Contact was made with his parents, and they were advised of the situation. He was not on location.

Juvenile Complaint – Fawnfield Dr. – In reference to a juvenile riding a dirt bike on the roadway. Area was checked, negative contact.

Foot Patrol/Wanted Person/Foot Chase – Lacy Street and Pine Park: Male subject was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

