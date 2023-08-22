MPD Reports: Abandoned vehicle with blood inside was involved in a domestic dispute

In a previous City of Monroe Police Report, a Dodge Charger with blood on the driver’s side was located on the side of Michael Etchison Road road with blood on the driver’s side. A gun was also located in the vehicle. Police had Taylor’s tow the vehicle and notified the criminal investigation division.

In a follow up, MPD Capt. Johnathan Pilgrim, with CID, reports that the victim in this case was involved in a domestic dispute and was injured as a result of the dispute. The vehicle was left along the roadside due to the vehicle being out of gas.

“Charges have been taken against the other party for Aggravated Battery (Family Violence Act),” Pilgrim said.

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 10 – 17, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – S Hammond Dr, E Spring St- Silver Lincoln navigator reported to be swerving in the lane. Negative contact.

Juvenile Complaint – Douglas St- Male subject advised that a named female left a juvenile at his residence and he now wants him gone. DFCS referral made and the female advised she would pick the juvenile up today.

Power Line Down – Tanglewood Dr – Female subject called in reference to a power line down in the roadway, turned over to Monroe Utilities.

Theft Report – W Spring St; Cricket Wireless- Reference to a stolen Samsung Galaxy A54. Report taken.

Warrant Service – Alcovy St – Named subject on location with probation warrant. He taken into custody and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident.

Fraud – Quality Foods – Employee called to report fraudulent check activity. Report taken, forwarded to CID.

Hit and Run – South Broad St/John Supermarket -Two vehicle accident, Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138/Michael Etchison -Anonymous complainant stated a male subject was asleep at the wheel. Negative contact with anyone sleeping at the traffic light.

Harassment – White Oak Dr: In reference to the complainant advising her ex-boyfriend of seven years previous randomly showed up at her residence the night prior. She was explained the TPO process and remedies were advised.

Civil Issue – Roses West Spring – In reference to a female subject wanting to go get some plants at the home in the county that she was evicted from. She was advised it was a civil matter and to talk to the county and courts.

Civil Issue – E Fambrough St; In reference to a female subject advising another female who no longer resides at her address still had property on location. She was provided with remedies. Nothing further.

Warrant attempt – Nowell St. In reference to a female subject having a parole violation warrant. She was located and arrested without further incident.

Suspicious Person – Bulldog Tires – Subject was laying on ground, she was sleeping, woke subject up advised to move on.

Suspicious Person – South Broad – In reference to a male subject operating a bike in the wrong lane with no lights. He was advised of bike laws.

Lost Item – Pavilion Parkway; Planet Fitness – In reference to a named subject losing his Glock 30. Incident occurred in the county, Turned over to WCSO.

Mental health incident – Towler St – male subject was having a mental crisis, in lieu of battery charges he was taken for an involuntary mental evaluation at Piedmont Walton due to the Advantage not having beds.

Firearms – McDaniel Street – In reference to 3 gunshots heard in the woods behind the home and yelling. Extra patrol in the area.

Suspicious Subject – Pavilion Pkwy – Subject riding bicycle in roadway with red light on his head. Negative contact.

Dispute – Towler St; In reference to the complainant advising his roommate cut himself multiple times and was destroying the residence. The roommate was on scene, belligerent and advising officers he wanted to cause harm to himself. The complainant advised he was assaulted by the subject in the face and neck. The subject was placed on an involuntary 1013 and transported to Piedmont Walton in lieu of charges for Battery.

EMS Assist – Tanglewood Dr in reference to a 67-year-old male subject that fell and could not get up to unlock the door. Turned over to EMS

Narcotics – E Spring St Dairy Queen – In reference to the odor of Marijuana coming from the back shed. All OK

Suspicious Vehicle – Walmart- The complainant advised of a van with a Washington tag driving down the roadway with a hand pressed against the back glass. The complainant called in approximately 40 mins after they noticed the van traveling on Charlotte Rowell. Negative contact was made.

Domestic Dispute – Felker St, B – In reference to a named female claiming the man was at her residence in violation of his bond conditions. He was later located and stated he was not at the residence.

Domestic Dispute – Pine Park; – In reference to a dispute amongst multiple females. During the course of the investigation multiple parties were stating medication was stolen. Due to the conflicting stories we were unable to determine probable cause. All parties were explained the pre warrant process. Report taken.

Fraud – Unisia Dr Walmart DC – In reference to a fraudulent account deposit. Report Taken.

Theft Report – Lacy Street – In reference to a dispute being handled by day shift officers. Complainant called while day shift officers were still on location, see original case.

Civil Issue – Walmart – In reference to the complaint wanting a report on a custody issue. Report taken.

EMS Assist – Sycamore Ct. – In reference to a named female being dehydrated from doing meth. Turned over to EMS.

Missing Juvenile – Walmart – Child was located and returned to mother. All ok.

Assault – E. Marable Ln. – In reference to two male subjects fighting. The one did not want to press charges. All was ok.

Threats – Sorralls St. – In reference to a named female subject making threats towards the complainant.

Warrant – Page St. – In reference to Aggravated Battery warrant. Subject was arrested and turned over to Walton County jail without issue.

Dispute – Sorrells St. – In reference to the named female subject the above threat call stating the neighbor locked her out of the residence. Situation mediated.

Suspicious Vehicle -Monroe Pavilion – In reference to several vehicles on location driving fast in the parking lot. A second complainant advised that a male subject was on location discharging a firearm in the parking lot. The incident was investigated, there was no evidence of a crime having been committed.

Other Law – Sorrells St. – In reference to the same female subject from the above threat call calling a second time stating she could take on any officer. She was criminally trespassed from the residence.

Damage to Property – Maple St. – In reference to a female subjectreporting her TV damaged. Report taken.

Prowler – Morrow St. – In reference to the complainant hearing loud noise outside of her residence. Area check conducted on foot, all ok.

Dispute – Victory Dr. – Female subject called 911 in reference to losing her keys. She found keys before arrival and did not need assistance.

Warrant Attempt – Chestnut Lane – In reference to locating a female subject. Negative contact.

DUI -E Church Street at Spike Alley, Male subject was arrested for DUI, Open Container, Failure To Maintianl Lane and tag light violation. Blood draw conducted at Piedmont Walton. Turned over to Walton County Jail without incident.