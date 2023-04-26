MPD Reports: About 100 juveniles fighting on church street flee when police arrive; woman returns home to broken window with blood on it

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following reports for the period April 13 – 20, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Gliding Ln: In reference to the complainant advising her and her boyfriend were in a verbal dispute over her daughter. He was goe before Officer’s arrival. She was explained the TPO and eviction process.

Dispute – Ridgeview. In reference to a named subject refusing to leave after being told she could not be admitted. She was given a ride back to her residence. All ok.

Fight – E. Church/Baron Drive in reference to approximately 100 juveniles fighting in the roadway. Juveniles fled the scene upon officer arrival.

Theft report – Davis St: In reference to the complainant advising her daughter’s phone was dropped at the fair grounds and was pinging to Davis St. Report taken.

Other law – Nowell Street,: Complainant was locked out of her apartment by boyfriend. Knocked on the door and called his phone with no answer. Complainant went to stay someplace else for the night. No further action taken.

Damage to property – Unisia Dr; Walmart Distribution Center: Two vehicle accident on private property with no injuries. Report taken

Suspicious Person – Dunkin Donuts. In reference to subject on location for several hours making Dunkin employees nervous. Male advised of loitering and sent on his way. All ok.

Dispute Report – Sorrells St. In reference to a complainant wanting to file a report of a dispute that occurred between her and her boyfriend. Report taken.

Dispute – Waffle House West Spring in reference to the employees wanting a customer to leave.

Burglary Attempt – Meadow Walk Drive; In reference to complainant coming home to find a broken, bloody window. Complainant came home to find a broken window with blood on it. Det. Shea responded to collect evidence.

Suspicious vehicle – Highway 78 west – Blue Honda minivan no license plate/Failure to maintain lane. Negative contact in the area.

Dispute – East Fambrough St; Male subject called in reference to his ex-girlfriend damaging his vehicle. He requested a TPO and was given remedies. Report taken.

Dispute – Gatewood Dr. Named subject taken into custody for Obstruction and DOC. Use of force and first report of injury completed.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138 in reference to caller advising of a gold Mercedes failing to maintain lane. Area checked, negative contact.

Damage to Property – N Midland Ave. In reference to two males throwing a glass mug at Highland Ave around 0053 Hrs on 04/16/2023, Incident caught on RING camera. Report taken.

Threats – Michael Cir: In reference to the complainant advising a named subject was sitting in front of her residence in a silver SUV threatening her via phone. Negative contact was made with the vehicle. She was explained the TPO process and remedies were advised. Report taken.

Disorderly Call – Claywill Cir. In reference to a named subject arriving on location wanting to fight. Report taken and a Disorderly Conduct warrant is obtained on Mitchell.

Suspicious Vehicle – S. Madison. In reference to vehicle on location for an extended period of time. Female subject advised she parked due to feeling ill while driving. All ok.

Disturbing the peace – Ridge Rd in reference to caller stating of a possible party or dispute on location. No dispute or noise violations observed. All ok.

Suspicious Person – Hammond Park. In reference to juveniles observed running through the park. Due to recent entering autos, the area was patrolled heavily.

Assault – North Broad Street – In reference to a verbal dispute. No crimes were committed.

Traffic Stop – S Broad and Davis St – Vehicle stopped for window tint. Passenger was arrested for outstanding warrants out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office and transported to Jail without incident.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 @ Truck Stop- Black Hyundai Sonata stopped for tint violation. Driver had a suspended license. Driver taken to MPD to be fingerprinted and released on a copy of the citation.

Suspicious Person – Quality Foods- Suspicious Male Drinking an Alcoholic Beverage (Beer) Was Previously criminally trespassed. He as Arrested and Taken Into Custody. Report Taken