MPD Reports: After being told he could no longer come around, juvenile attacks girlfriend, her residence, then flees

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 20 – 27, 2023. Due t the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Aggravated Assault – E. Fambrough St. A 16-year-old juvenile was told that he was no longer to be at the residence of his girlfriend, when he was advised, he got mad and started attacking the girlfriend. They were able to get the subject out of the residence and he started busting the widows of the residence and kicked the back door in. Officers arrived on scene and he fled the scene on foot. A foot chase was given and the subject was taken into custody with no incident. Juvenile intake was contacted and the juvenile was released into the custody of RYDC Rockdale on the charges of Aggravated Assault by strangulation, criminal damage to property, possession of firearm under 18, obstruction, fleeing and attempting to elude.

Threats – S Madison Ave; WCSO: In reference to the complainant, advising her ex- boyfriend had her vehicle and was refusing to give it back. Contact was made with the ex-boyfriend who had active warrants out of Athens-Clarke Co. He was taken into custody and the vehicle was returned to the complainant without incident.

Road Rage – E. Spring St (Popeyes) Complainant called in that another vehicle was trying to run her off the road. The other vehicle was located and the driver was arrested for Reckless Conduct, Criminal Damage to Property and leaving the scene of an accident.

Warrant Attempt – Irving St. In reference to an anonymous male advising a female subject was on location who had active warrants through Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Negative contact.

Harassing Text – Stonecreek Bend – In reference to the complainant advising she has been receiving messages from an unknown number. She blocked the numbers and was advised of remedies.

Assault Law – Unisia Drive – In reference to the complainant advising he was struck by one of his employees. The complainant sustained redness and swelling to his left jaw and the altercation was observed on video surveillance. Warrants were secured against the subject for Battery. He was no longer on location after the incident.

Suspicious vehicle – Mobley Cir. In reference to a male subject parking in front of the wrong residence waiting for his girlfriend. Subject was advised he needed to leave location.

Animal Complaint – Walker Dr. Complainant called stating that she could hear an animal, that it is possibly in her dining room. No animal was located.

Offender Apprehended – Camptown Gardens – Subject from the above call was observed entering Towler Street and contact was made at Camptown Gardens. He was read Miranda Warning and he stated to the Officer that he did slap the victim. This incident is in reference to case.