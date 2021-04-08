MPD Reports: Alleged armed robbery of gasoline from vehicle; Buildings damaged by graffiti

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 25 – April 1, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Armed Robbery – Baker St. and South Hammond. Complainant stated two males possibly stole gasoline out of his truck. When he confronted them, they possibly pointed a pistol at him and fled the scene on a red and silver scooter. Area was searched with negative contact.

Stolen Vehicle – Tanglewood Dr orange Saturn. Complainant stated she has given permission for subject to drive her car but they got into an argument this date so she is reporting it stolen now. She was advised civil remedies.

Damage to property – West Spring St., The Car Wash. Ref to spray paint graffiti on building and nearby dry cleaners. Photos were taken and a report was made.

Damage to property – South Broad St., Johns Supermarket. Graffiti on his front sliding door. Photos were added. Same suspects from previous call.

Dispute – Bold Springs Rd., Rockys Pizza. Dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend in the parking lot. Parties were sent on their way.

Suspicious person – West Spring St., Walmart. Customer advised someone was open carrying a pistol in the store. Foot patrol of business conducted, several customers were open carrying at the time, all ok.

Suspicious person – West Marable St. Ref to subject being intoxicated. He was advised remedies. All ok.

Theft – S. Broad St. John’s Supermarket. At around 1630 hours, a b/m stole $257 cash out of a cashier’s wallet while she was not looking. Report taken.

Child Abuse – Monroe Apostolic Church: Complainant reported her daughter (16) was being filmed by the complainant’s soon to be ex-husband. Complainant wanted a report only. Camera was legally installed in infants’ room. Complainant was given a case card.

Transport – South Madison Ave. Walton County Sheriff’s office requested MPD transport a subject who was released from their facility to the Haven Inn. Transport completed.

Traffic Stop – Davis St at S Madsion. Vehicle was stopped for a brake light violation. The driver had an active warrant out of the WCSO for probation violation, original charge Sale/distribution of marijuana. WCSO did not want to place a hold.

Traffic Stop – S Hammond Dr at Cherokee Ave. Vehicle was stopped due to an equipment violation. The driver was taken into custody for OCGA 40-5-20(a) Driving without a valid driver’s license. He was fingerprinted and released on copy of citation. Report taken.

Theft Report – Mill Stone Bluff. Complainant advised she lost her phone at a party on Hickory Dr. Complainant advised someone has her phone but will not give it back.