MPD Reports: Angry juvenile, 14, disconnects internet; juvenile bitten by neighbor’s dog; police called when drunk girlfriend knocks on window

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 18 – 25, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – North Broad St.@ Church’s chicken- Employee no longer needed police assistance due to the subject leaving. No further.

Juvenile Problem – East Spring St. Complainant called in reference to her 14-year-old juvenile disconnecting the internet due to him being upset, remedies advised.

Found property – Court St.- In reference to a subject finding a wallet on Court St. Wallet was returned to the owner, all okay.

Burglary – Mountain View Dr; In reference to a burglary report taken for a female subject that occurred between 1/19 and 1/20/24.

Suspicious Person – South Madison Ave & Norris Street- Contact was made with a named male subject who was barred indefinitely from Alcovy Street.

Dispute – Rose Isson Terrace- Civil dispute between a female subject and a windshield replacement company. Civil remedies advised.

Animal Bite – Windsor Drive – In reference to the complainant s daughter being bit by the neighbors K9. TOT AC.

Suspicious Vehicle – Felker Park. Vehicle was parked in the back area of Felker Park, subject inside

Loitering – Union St; – Reference to someone knocking on complainants’ windows. Contact was made with the complainant’s girlfriend outside of the residence. She was heavily intoxicated and was trying to get some”. The female was given a ride home to avoid further issues.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – East Spring/Mr. Quicks- Vehicle stopped for Failure To Maintain Lane and the subject arrested for driving while suspended. Transported to Monroe Police Department for fingerprints and released on copy.

Theft report – Customs Way – In reference to a female subject’s car keys being taken by a male subject after a verbal dispute. She advised she did not want to press charges. Report taken.

Traffic Stop/DUI) Perry Street / Launius Ave

Dispute – Tall Oaks Lane – In reference to a verbal dispute between a couple. Both parties were advised remedies and separated for the night.

Dispute – Non-Violent – North Broad St; Quality Inn – In reference to two residents refusing to check out after breaking hotel policy. The two residents were leaving upon Officer’s arrival.

Complaint – South Broad St.- Male subject reporting a juvenile jumped onto the hood of his car at Hammock Park. No damage was caused. Report taken.

Damaged – Property -Roadway on East Church St; In reference to one of the metal poles and sign on a center island median being struck by a vehicle sometime Friday or Saturday night. Report taken.

Theft Report – West Spring St; Sims Gas- Female subject reporting a robbery that occurred in Atlanta last date. Reporting suspect lives in Monroe. She was advised of investigatory processes, and advised to provide information to Atlanta Police Department.

Dispute – Knight St. @ Pine Park St; In reference to a large group actively fighting over an incident reported earlier this date (call #12). Group was dispersing upon officer arrival. No witnesses observed the fight, nor could anyone identify involved parties. All OK on location.

