MPD Reports: Animal Control takes custody of dog left tied to picnic table; Woman says people poured water on her floor and hid money in her walls

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 29 – Aug. 5, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Offense – Wall St & East Church St. Reference a silver Honda accord stopped for a seat belt infraction. Further investigation led to an arrest for possession of cocaine and possession of drug related objects

Animal Complaint – South Madison Avenue (Felker Community Center). In reference to a K9 tied to a picnic table with a belt. The area was searched for the owner with negative contact. Walton County Animal Control responded and took custody.

Juvenile Complaint – Green St: In reference to complainant’s child that has bipolar and ADHD refusing to go to school. Subject climbed into the vehicle and went to school.

Other Law – Zaxby’s on MLK blvd in reference to a manager letting an employee go, requested law enforcement to be present because he was expecting a dispute. The employee did not show up, all ok.

Lost Item – N Broad St at Da Grand: Lakisha McGowan called to report her Dealer Tag stolen or lost from her vehicle at a concert on 07-31-2021. Report taken. Tag listed on GCIC.

Fire Assist – 6th Street. In reference to a residence with flames pouring out of front door. The two subjects who reside made it out safe, animals deceased in fire.

Accident – Maple Ln and Sorrells St. Single vehicle accident with no injuries. Driver had a warrant out of Oconee County. He was cited and released to Oconee.

Unknown Law – West 5th Street. In reference to complainant stating subjects came into her house, poured water on the floor, and said there was money hidden in the walls. All ok.

Civil Matter – 5th St: In reference to an ex-tenant coming back on property after leaving said property 2 weeks ago. Complainant wanted this incident to be documented. Report made.

Entering Auto – E Washington Street. In reference to the complainants 2002 Honda Accord entered at 521 Great Oaks Drive. A black in color purse with miscellaneous items in it was taken from the passenger front seat with the window rolled down.