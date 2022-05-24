MPD Reports: Apple watch and key to work truck stolen from locker at a gym and gas card card stolen from truck; motorcycle chases; DUIs and disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 12 – 19, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Extra Patrol – Walker Dr in reference to a female subject yelling and possible stealing from this property. This address was checked and logged throughout the night.

Traffic Offense – South Madison Ave @ Felker Park in reference to a black passenger vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign, vehicle was towed due to no insurance.

Theft/Entering – Pavilion Parkway (Planet Fitness) A locker was broken into. Key fob to his work vehicle and apple watch were taken. A Work truck was also entered, and a gas card was taken. Unable to get video footage from employees due to manager not being on location. All members and guests have to scan in at the gym with a photo. Apple watch was pinged at J R motors on N Broad St. Officers checked the area and had no contact with a subject or the watch.

Dispute – Birch St. Male subject stated his wife locked him out of the residence. Remedies advised.

Dispute – Ash St. Female subject advised her grandson took $20.00 from her. Conflicting stories. Report taken.

Intoxicated Person – at Amicis in reference to a named subject on location causing a disturbance. He left prior to officers’ arrival.

Hit-and-Run – James Huff & Hwy 78 in reference to an unknown vehicle rear ending a red passenger car, report taken.

Agency Assist – Hwy 78 & Cherry Hill in reference to a motorcycle chase started by Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Rider was arrested by WCSO.

Suspicious Vehicle – Tall Oaks Ln & East Church St in reference to a white Kia Soul parked on top of some rocks, unable to contact the owner, vehicle was towed away by Taylor’s Towing.

Traffic Offense – North Broad St. Named subject was arrested for DUI Less safe and driving with no lights on.

Traffic Stop – South Broad Street at Advantage Behavioral – Named subject stopped for traffic offense. A search of his vehicle found him to be in possession of marijuana along with THC wax. He was also in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun. He was was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Other Law – Stonecreek Bend. In reference to the complainant stating the house next door is making drugs due to a smell in her home. The area was checked with no signs of drug smell. Negative contact with anyone next door.

Dispute/Mental Patient – Piedmont Walton- In reference to a subject refusing to be evaluated for mental illness. MPD had no criminal charges. ER staff advised subject would be released from Piedmont Walton.

Threats – Lacy St -In reference to an Aaron’s employee trying to make contact with a named person, but a female answered the door and threatened the employee with a knife. Negative contact on arrival.

Traffic Stop/Foot Pursuit – Cook St -In reference to a named subject running on foot from a traffic stop. Negative contact with subject after search. Vehicle searched and towed. Warrants to be taken for Obstruction, Poss Sched I, Seatbelt Violation, Striking Fixed Object.

Road Rage – W Spring St – In reference to white male driving Honda Civic driving aggressively nearly striking complainant. Report taken.

Dispute – Meadow Walk Dr -In reference to a female subject wanting her son to leave the house. The son agreed to leave after speaking with both parties. Temporary Protection order and eviction process advised.

Traffic Stop/Vehicle Pursuit – East Church St -Officer observed a white male operating a dirt bike on East Church St passing cars on the double yellow and driving in excess of 80 MPH. Pursuit terminated on Peter Cemetery Road when the subject drove into the woods. After investigation revealed the identity of the subject, warrants were to be taken to be taken.

Damage to Property – Home Depot- In reference to unknown vehicle striking black 2018 Range Rover and leaving scene. Report taken.

Theft Report – Quality Foods -The complainant’s iPhone was stolen while she was at Walmart on 05/11/2022. The phone’s location showed Deer Acres Inn. CID advised.