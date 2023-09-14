MPD Reports: Armed man threatening suicide by cop tased and arrested

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 31 – Sept. 7, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest of charge does not constitute a conviction.

Fight – G W Carver Dr: In reference to the complainant advising approximately thirty people outside of her residence fighting. The area was checked and negative contact was made.

Welfare Check – Gatewood Drive – In reference to a 13-year-old female located walking alone with a flashlight. She was returned to her home where she refused to go inside. Turned over to EMS with her legal guardians.

Suicide by cop call – TALL OAKS E. In reference to a named subject wanting a suicide by cop. He was tased and disarmed of three knives. Turned over to EMS and transported to Piedmont-Walton. Report taken.

Violent mental Patient – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton Hospital- 10-13’d patient became aggressive with hospital security. Hospital security tased subject and other security member by accident. All okay on location.

Assault – West Spring St. @ Piedmont Walton; In reference to a female subject reporting she was pushed from a moving vehicle at the location of Walker Dr and South Broad St by a male subject. Insufficient probable cause to pursue criminal charges. Remedies advised, report taken.

Assault – Piedmont Walton – Security Officer reported an assault from a 1013 patient and requested to press charges. A warrant for simple battery will be secured.

Warrant Service – Hubbard St- Contact made with a named female subject. She was just released from the hospital and attached to an oxygen machine and was not able to be transported at the time. She was advised of her warrant and advised of steps to take with Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispute Non Violent – East Spring Street @ Monroe Motor Inn; In In reference to a named subject stating that Motor Inn refuses to rent him a room. Motor Inn does not have rooms available to rent. Remedies advised and he was went on his way.

Juvenile Runaway – Pine Park St, – Contact was made with a female subject and her son who was charged with ungovernable child and released to his aunt. CHINS form completed, Walton county Juvenile court notified.

Warrant Attempt – Tall Oaks West; In reference to complainant called about who has active warrants and was seen in the area of Tall Oaks. Negative contact with the subject.

Damage to Property – S Madison Ave- Complainant called about his vehicle being damaged by another vehicle in the parking lot. Report taken.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – West Spring Street at Piedmont Walton – Named female subject stopped for multiple traffic violations. A search of her vehicle found her to be in possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of methamphetamine and syringes. She was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug related objects. She was turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – Eagles Trail- Female complainant got into an argument with her daughter about not taking her to Athens. Situation mediated.

Welfare check – Overlook Crest; In reference to Crisis Center calling for a welfare check on a white male, red shirt, red hat with a gun on him, making suicidal threats. The individual was not on location.

Domestic call – New Lacy St. Not a domestic it was a civil matter was refused access back into a residence that he did not reside in.

Other Law – W Spring St; Walmart- Civil matter between customer and Walmart about a purchased TV that was damaged.

Dispute – N Broad St; Shell: In reference to the complainant advising a customer was refusing to leave. Upon arrival the clerk advised there was no issues at his store.

Domestic Dispute – G W Carver Dr; In reference to the complainant advising her boyfriend was damaging items in her residence and was being loud. Upon arrival the subject was not on location. An arrest was not made due to no witnesses and lack of probable cause. The complainant was advised of remedies and explained the TPO process.

Dispute – N Broad St; J&B Food Mart- Reference to male subject on location causing a disturbance to employees. The subject was issued a criminal trespass warning from the store.

Child Custody Dispute – Highland Creek- Custody dispute between a husband and wife. The wife has filed for custody and has proper documentation she has custody until it’s settled in court.

Other Law – Tall Oaks – In reference to an altercation that occurred during a permitted firework show. All parties were separated and the situation was documented.

Traffic stop – Hwy 78E at Hwy 138 Exit. Subject was cited for speeding and driving without insurance, a warning for suspended registration. Vehicle towed by Taylors, report taken.

CID was called in at approximately 2330 hours for a homicide at 933 Old Mill Point.

Loitering – E Spring St; Valero: In reference to large crowd outside. Upon arrival negative contact was made: