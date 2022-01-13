MPD Reports: Arrest after chase and pit maneuver; suicide attempt; entering auto and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 6, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

EMS Assist – Lacy St. In reference to male on location potentially having a stroke. Turned over to EMS

Meet with – Plantation Dr – Complainant called in reference to resident on Plantation Drive having suspicious people at all hours in the neighborhood, they believe the resident at Plantation is still involved in narcotics.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Hwy 138/Great Oaks -Driver was arrested for driving without a valid driver’s license, released on copy.

Dispute – W Spring St.; Ihop. Dispute between two parties, in regards to one of the parties hitting the other party’s passenger side mirror. Dispute mediated; report taken.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Mathis St/Walker Drive – Driver was arrested for Fleeing attempting to elude, obstruction, possession of marijuana.

Suicide attempt – High School Avenue. Subject took pills 10-12 pills in a suicide attempt, alert and responsive on arrival. Turned over to EMS

Dispute – Knight St in reference to subject not letting complainant back into the house. Civil remedies were advised.

Enter Auto – Kelton Rd in reference to complainant stating that someone entered his vehicle and took his bluetooth speaker and medication. He stated that he is unsure where his vehicle was entered because he was at multiple stores in Jefferson Ga, and the Dollar Tree and Walmart in Monroe.

Trespassing – Knight St in reference to a verbal dispute between two parties. Report taken.

Other Law – Green St. Citizen flag down in reference to his girlfriend’s children being disrespectful. Remedies advised.

EMS Assist -Walker Drive in reference to an unconscious male. Turned over to EMS

Harassment – E Spring St; Valero. A male subject reported that a female subject was sending him harassing text messages. He stated he wanted a report for the future Temporary Protection Order process. Report taken.

Theft Report – Reed St. In reference to a trail camera stolen between 12/31/2021-01/01/2022. Report taken.

Damage To Property – MPD – In reference to complainant wanting a report made due to her truck being damaged at Home Depot on December 14. Report taken.

Warrant Service – Hitachi: A male was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants following a warrant service at his job.

Traffic Stop – Breedlove Dr at Ridgeview. Vehicle was stopped due to failure to maintain lane and defective equipment. After investigation, the driver was taken into custody for Defective equipment and Poss. of SCH II; Meth. She was transported to the Walton County jail without incident. Warrants taken.

Dispute – West Spring St; Mcdonalds: A female stated that her ex stated he was going to kill her because she broke up with him. She wanted it to be reported for further TPO process. Case card given.

Follow-up – Ash Ln. – In reference to the complainant ascertaining the dirt bike that had hit his vehicle on 12/21/21 and the person driving the dirt bike. A warrant for Hit & Run will be applied for.

Dispute – Wheelhouse lane – In reference to a female and male disputing about him taking her purse. Parties agreed to separate for the night. All was OK.

Juvenile Complaint – Towler St. – In reference to the complainant wanting to complain that his child’s mother was not watching the child appropriately. The complainant is not legitimized.

Domestic – Barrett St. – Verbal dispute, situation mediated.

Vehicle Pursuit – N Broad St at GW Carver: A subject was arrested following a vehicle pursuit and PIT Maneuver for Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Theft By Receiving Stolen Property and multiple traffic and equipment violations after fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

Traffic Stop – N Broad St and Walton St – In reference to a named subject driving without a license. He was arrested and taken to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Warrant Attempt – Carwood Dr – In reference to an anonymous male calling and saying an named suspect was staying at this address and had a warrant. Officers Made contact with the homeowner who stated that she was not at the residence.