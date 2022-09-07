MPD Reports: Arrest follows pursuit & crash at Bojangles; equipment violations lead to arrests; police deal with dementia & mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 25 – Sept. 1, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop – E Washington St at Felker St. Vehicle was stopped for seat belt violation. After investigation, the passenger was taken into custody for Disorderly Conduct and PV Warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. She was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Report taken

Loud Music – Windsor Dr. – Loud music was turned down upon officer’s arrival.

Traffic Stop – N Broad St at HWY 78. – Male subject was stopped for an equipment violation. He and his passenger were subsequently arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and multiple weapons charges. They were transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Traffic Stop – Matson Food Mart- Subject was stopped for an equipment violation. He had a suspended driver’s license and was arrested.

Dispute – Booth Drive – A male and female were in an argument when the male grabbed the female’s tank top causing her to have substantial burns on her arm and chest. He was gone when officers arrived, warrants for Battery to be taken

Juvenile Complaint – Pine Park St – In reference to juveniles being loud. Juveniles were advised to go back inside and they went inside without further incident.

Loud Music – Maple Ln.- In reference to loud music in the area.

Firearms – E Marable & Maple ln. – In reference to gunshots heard in the area. Area was checked with negative contact

Mental person) 502 Carver Pl; Apt B: Complainant advised she heard someone inside her residence and using her AC to cool off. The residence was checked with negative contact.

Dispute – Overlook Crest. Complainant reported her son coming to the residence. He was gone when officers arrived and remedies were advised.

Dispute – Overlook Crest. Complainant observed more damage to her door that had occurred during an earlier dispute. Report added under case number, 22M014447. Warrants to be taken against the male subject for criminal trespass (FV).

Traffic Stop/Pursuit – Michael Etchison @ Bankers Blvd: Male subject was arrested on multiple charges following a vehicle pursuit that ended at Bojangles. He had outstanding warrants out of NYPD and was also wanted by the U.S Marshals. The subject was transported to the WC Jail without issue. Wreck worked by GSP.

Dispute – Baron Drive – Two females were disputing. Parties were separated.

Dispute – West Spring Street – Complainant stating she and her husband were being harassed in the store. The subjects in question were gone when officers arrived. Remedies were advised.

Damage to Property – West Spring Street in reference to a Hit & Run that happened in the parking lot. The suspect located.

Juvenile Complaint – N Broad St. – In reference to a large group of juveniles on property skateboarding and drinking. Contact made with two juveniles skateboarding. They were advised of public park hours and to not skateboard on private property.

Missing person – W Marable St; In reference to the complainant advising her mother was missing. The mother was located at the McDonald’s and given a courtesy ride back to her residence. Remedies advised

Suspicious vehicle – King St: Complainant advised of a motorcycle parked on the wood line. The area was checked and negative contact was made.

Juvenile Complaint – Storehouse Ct. Two juveniles late for the bus. Mother requested Officer to speak with children.

Other Law – Blaine Street (MPD). In reference to the complainant wanting to document that he let his ex-girlfriend, take his handgun for protection.

Dispute – Perry St- In reference to a complainant claiming the next-door neighbors were dumping materials on property owned by his family. He was advised of the civil process.

Other Law – Blaine Street (MPD). In reference to someone dropping the mother from a previous complaint off at the Police Department after finding her walking down East Marable. She suffers from dementia and was taken back home to West Marable.