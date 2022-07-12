MPD Reports: Arrest for: possession of packaged crack rocks, assault on public safety workers and for parole violations and drugs following dispute

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 30 to July 7, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop – E Spring St. While another call the office noticed a suspicious vehicle entering hotel. Traffic stop for expired tag yielded multiple crack rocks packaged for distribution.

Suspicious vehicle – Tall Oaks E: Complainant advised of an unknown vehicle parked in her driveway. Complainant was advised she could have the vehicle towed at the owner’s expense.

Suspicious Person – S Broad St: In reference to a woman walking down the road with a walker. The complainant was concerned she could be hit by a vehicle. She was given a courtesy ride back to her residence.

Suicide Attempt – High School Ave – In reference to a named female having cut herself and needing to go to the hospital. Turned over to EMS

Dispute – W Spring St; Oriental Garden – In reference to a civil dispute over money and food. Customer was given a criminal trespass notice and advised of the civil process.

Suspicious Vehicle – Golfview – In reference to juveniles riding a four wheeler. Subjects were advised to take it home.

Citizens Assist -Hwy 78 – Subject requesting Officers to bring him gas. Subject was advised of roadside assistance options and elected to call a family member.

Dispute – Sorrells St – In reference to a dispute between a male and a female. The male was arrested for a parole violation warrant and the woman was arrested for possession of a Schedule II drug, and a third party witness was arrested for a parole violation.

Dispute – W Spring St – In reference to a subject assaulting the public safety workers. He was arrested for two counts of Battery. Transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Firearms – Davis St: Complainant advised of gunshots being heard. Negative contact

Traffic Stop -Golden Pantry- Subject was observed stopped in the roadway, in front of Matson Food Mart. He failed to maintain his lane, drove into oncoming traffic, struck a curb and drove over a grass median before stopping in the Golden Pantry parking lot. Field Sobriety exercises were conducted, and he was subsequently taken into custody. He was charged with the following: DUI less safe, failure to maintain lane, hands free, open container and driving while license suspended.

Suspicious person – New Lacy St: In reference to a subject walking from his cousins’ house who lives on New Lacy St. to Davis St. where he resides.

Suspicious person – S Broad St; Complainant advised a named female subject was banging on her door for no reason. The female subject left the location and remedies were advised.

Suspicious Person – Deer Acres Inn – In reference to a named subject causing a disturbance in his girlfriend’s room. He was able to gather his belongings and was sent on his way without incident.

Traffic Stop – Tall Oak West at Church Street in reference to a traffic stop for expire tag. Taylor’s Wrecker Service took custody of the vehicle because there was no insurance.