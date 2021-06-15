MPD Reports: Arrest in snatch and grab robbery; unruly patient charged with simple battery, obstruction and terroristic threats

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 3 – 10, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Claywill Circle. Ofc observed vehicle used in a robbery at Mr. Quicks last date. Located male wearing the same clothing from surveillance footage inside the vehicle. The subject was arrested for snatch and grab robbery and aggravated stalking.

Entering Auto – Walton County Sheriff’s Office – Complainant reported that his SCCY 9mm was stolen between May 24 and May 25 from his vehicle at 8 Rose Ison Terrace. Pistol was entered into GCIC. Report taken.

Dispute – Piedmont Walton – In reference to a patient being aggressive towards staff. Upon Officer arrival, it was determined that the subject had committed the offense of simple battery. During the arrest, he also was charged with obstruction and terroristic threats.

Damage To Property – Cook St. – In reference to the complainant wanting to report that someone during the night slashed her tires. Report taken.

Theft – Southside – Complainant advised someone was possibly stealing mail. Had no proof at time of the call.

Wanted Person – Masters Drive – In reference to caller stating that a named subject had active warrants out of Walton County. Arrest made. A woman was also arrested for possession of Meth.

Dispute – Roosevelt St. The caller advised that a male got a gun out of his vehicle during an argument. The male was taken into custody without incident.

Wanted Person Located – Roosevelt St. – During the course of the dispute call at the same address (case#20M009033) a named subject was found to have active warrants out of WCSO for Probation Violation in reference to assault charges. The warrants were confirmed, and a hold was placed. He was transported to and lodged in the WCSO Jail.

Suspicious Person – S Broad St. In reference to multiple B/M juveniles pulling on door handles. Area checked, negative contact with any persons.

Juvenile Runaway – E Fambrough St. In reference to a juvenile being unruly and leaving with her friend. Juvenile returned home on her own will.

Domestic – Sporty Ln. – In reference to a female subject being extremely intoxicated and belligerent in the front yard. The subject also broke a window. She was arrested for disorderly conduct after failing to comply with officer instructions.

Suspicious Person – Hwy 138. Reference to a white male on the location of a closed business. The subject on location had an active warrants out of Gwinnett County. Gwinnett confirmed the warrant but requested no hold be placed.