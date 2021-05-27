MPD Reports: Arrests made after crime spree involving auto theft, home invasion, entering autos; 6-year-old gets hickey from 7-year-old

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the followings incidents for the period May 13 – 20, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note and arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Stolen Auto – Davis St Caller advised that sometime throughout the night an unknown subject(s) stole her 2000 Honda CRV bearing tag #RVX0142 from the residence, the vehicle was left unlocked with the keys in them. Vehicle placed on GCIC.

Entering Auto – Green St. – In reference to the complainants 2012 Kia Sorrento that was entered over the night. Report taken.

Entering Auto – Baron Dr. In reference to the complainants 2021 Nissan Altima that was entered overnight. Report taken.

Felony Stop – Rose Ison Terrace. In reference to recovering the previously reported stolen Honda CRV. Three subjects taken into custody and TOT CID in reference to Home Invasion and Entering Autos

Burglary – Cook Street. Home entered while occupied and robbery occurred. All involved parties identified and warrants to be taken. Associated with above stolen vehicle.

Entering Auto – E. Church Street Victim identified from property located in above mentioned stolen vehicle. Victim stated they wanted to press charges and warrants were taken. TOT CID due to being associated with calls 6 and 7.

Suspicious Person -Jack Peters. Officer identified a subject walking into store from Harris Street. Mario was arrested for his outstanding felony arrest warrants.

Theft Report – Cook Place – complainant stating his neighbor stole his dog. Complainant was advised this was a civil issue.

Juvenile Complaint – Wheelhouse Ln. Caller advised a group of juveniles was being disrespectful.

Juvenile ComplaintCarver Pl in reference to complainant calling due to her 6-year-old daughter receiving a hickey from another 7-year-old kid the other kids name and location was unknown. Report taken.

Dispute – Johns Supermarket. In reference to an unknown male upset about a check not being cashed. The unknown subject was gone upon officer arrival. Staff on location was ok.

Other Law – Reed St. Caller advised vehicles constantly speed on her road. I advised her that we would patrol more in the area.

Drugs – Wheelhouse Ln. Caller advised a group of juveniles smoking weed in her yard. Negative contact with anyone smoking weed in the area.

Theft Report – Tanglewood Dr complainant advising he was evicted this date and his 12 gauge shotgun was missing. The compliant was advised to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office due to the deputy placing the shotgun into their evidence for safekeeping.

Dispute – Lopez Ln – Complainant was determined to be heavily intoxicated. Other party was asleep during the 911 call. Both parties advised to stay separated.

Civil Issue/Stolen Vehicle -Maple Ln; Complainant advised her ex-boyfriend stole her 2009 Toyota Camry. Complainants’ vehicle was located on Lacy St. Officers were unable to make contact with subject. Report taken.

Discharging Firearms – Plaza Trace. Complainant reported hearing gun shots in the area. Shell casings located and collected on Plaza Cir. Trail cameras to be put out because of ongoing issues on Plaza Cir.