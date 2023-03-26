MPD Reports: Assault; burglary; warrant pickups; disputes and suicide threat

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 9 – 16, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Tanglewood Drive; Civil dispute between the complainant and a male subject about a vehicle repair job. Situation resolved and complainant given refund.

Stolen Vehicle – North Broad St @ Deer Acres Inn; Complainant wanted to confirm whether or not his vehicle was repossessed. He had a warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office for FTA. 10-95 and was booked into jail.

10-37V – W Spring St-Complainant called about a suspicious truck on one of his business properties. He wanted to have it towed away. Truck belonged to his tenant. No further action was taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 East @ city limits; in reference to a red passenger car failing to maintain lane. Negative contact in the area.

Theft – West Spring Street @ Walmart; In reference to stolen credit card used on location last date. Report taken.

Disabled Vehicle -Hwy 78 East @ Southview Dr; In reference to a black passenger car on the shoulder with a flat tire. Assisted with traffic while driver changed tire.

Theft – East Spring St @ Sunshine Coin Laundry; In reference to a pair of pants stolen. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Davis St @ Magnolia St; In reference to two males on dirt bikes in the area.

Burglary in Progress call – Walton Rd. In reference to a third party caller advising that someone was breaking into the residence. All parties on location had legal reasons to be there. Unfounded.

Suspicious Person – Walton Rd. In reference to a suspicious person wearing ADT clothing attempting to hand papers to a subject. The subject called ADT and they advised none of their workers were in the area. Report taken, negative contact.

Entering Auto – S. Madison In reference to caller requesting to list his firearm as stolen. Firearm was located inside of his vehicle. All ok.

Courtesy Transport – Harmony Trip: Caller had questions about his homelessness. Remedies advised.

Warrant Service – S. Broad St in reference to a named subject on location with active probation violation warrants. He was transported to WCSO without incident.

Damage To Property – W. Spring St: Vehicle struck in parking lot while unoccupied. Report Taken.

Assault – W Spring- Piedmont Walton. Male subject claimed he was assaulted by another subject at Lacy St. The subject was not identified. See report for further.

Burglary – Clubside Ct: Residence cleared. All ok on location.

Damage to Property – Walmart DC.-Complainant reported a black mustang struck his front passenger wheel while merging onto Unisia from Hwy 78. Mustang then fled the scene, minimal damage to roll off truck, report taken.

Traffic Stop – HWY 11 at Sorrells St.- Vehicle was stopped for equipment violation. After investigation, the driver was arrested for Driving W/O a valid driver’s license. Report taken.

Warrant Attempt – Old Mill Pt Apt C- In reference to location of a named subject with active warrants. Negative contact was made at the residence.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 @ Unisia Dr.- Vehicle was stopped for window tint and failure to signal. Driver have active license suspensions for DUI. Driver was taken into custody, cited, printed and released on the copy of the citation.

Suspicious Person – Northview Dr.- In reference to a male knocking on the callers door. Contact was made with the male who advised that he was going door to door asking if anyone needed their cars washed or yards raked. All ok.

Dispute Report – S Hammond Dr – In reference to a domestic violence report for Alicia Robinson.

Person Deceased – S. Broad St. – In reference to a 73-year-old female found deceased in her apartment. Coroner and CID responded. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Lacy St -in reference to a subject riding his dirt bike in the road way. He was given a warning to not ride on the road.

Suicide Threats – In reference to a female subject calling 911 and requesting to speak to the suicide hotline. Contact was made with the father and he was advised that his daughter called 911. He stated that he was going to take her to the hospital.

Suspicious Person – Wheel House – In reference to potential gang violence – there was no gang violence observed.

Suspicious Person – Perry St at Green St.- In reference to a named subject harassing employees downtown. He was arrested for public intoxication and open container violation and transported to the WCSO jail without incident.

Theft – Blaine Street -in reference to theft of money that occurred on 03/09/23.

Juvenile Problem – GW Carver – In reference to the complainant stating her 8-year-old child is acting out in school and at home. The complainant was advised it was a parenting matter and not a law enforcement matter.

Dispute – Knight St – In reference to a dispute between a male subject and his girlfriend. Third party caller, All ok on location.

Suspicious Vehicle – and MLK – In reference to a vehicle with juveniles not in car seats. Negative contact.

Other law – Ridge Rd. – In reference to the complainant requesting police to stand by while his former aid’s cousin collected a wagon she left at the location. Items were collected prior to police arrival, All okay

Dispute – Mill Creek Way – the dispute was over a company coming to retrieve a building left on property after (WRIT) was served on Feb. 27 2023 the subject was explained via phone by Civil Deputy that the owners had three days after WRIT to take possession of property, They were referred to Magistrate Court.

Civil Issue – Tanglewood Dr Female subject called regarding her husband Rico Robinson. She obtained a Temporary Protection Order that day against her husband. He came to the address to retrieve his property. Contact was made with the Sheriff’s Office and he has not been properly served with the TPO at that time. Possible address of Oak Street was obtained of his whereabouts. Information was relayed to WCSO.

Welfare Check – Third party caller asked for welfare check on subject that was at Piedmont hospital staying with husband and called said hospital was kicking her out. The Hospital was not kicking her out they advised her she had to leave the room because she was interfering with treatment and care. They allowed wife to stay.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 EB @ Walton Truck Stop, Male subject was stopped for speeding. He did not have a valid driver’s license and has been charged in the past with no license. He was placed under arrest and finger printed at the PD. Released on Citations.