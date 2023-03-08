MPD Reports: Assault; threats; loitering, mental health issues and disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 23 – March 2, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Loitering/Mental call – W Spring St; Walmart. In reference to a male subject loitering in the parking lot of Walmart after closing. He was arrested and transported to Piedmont-Walton in lieu of charges. Report taken.

Threat – S. Broad St in reference to a named male stating that another had threatened to go get a gun and shoot him. The other male subject was gone when officers arrived.. Report taken.

Entering auto – Mayfield Dr; Walton Press. In reference to a complainant leaving her car unlocked and was found ransacked. Nothing of value was taken, report taken.

Assault – Sycamore Ct: In reference to the complainant advising a female subject assaulted his son. Upon arrival, Officer’s discovered lacerations to the son’s face as well as bite marks on his arm. He refused to press charges and was advised of remedies. The complainant was advised of the Temporary Protection Order process. Report taken.

Dispute – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton: In reference to ER staff advising a female patient was discharged 16 hours ago and has not left the facility. She was advised to leave the premises or she would be charged with loitering. She left the facility without incident.

Dispute – West Spring in -reference to the above female again refusing to leave. She was taken to the Fish to get help because she is homeless.

Illegal Parking – Heritage Ridge Dr-In reference to a bus driver stating they are having a hard time turning around. Vehicles parked along the street were not parked illegally.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 @ Unisia Dr.- Vehicle was stopped due to the registered owner having an active narcotics warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Driver was taken into custody and transported to WCSO.

Suspicious Person – Church Street in reference to two males in front of the building. The male subjects were gone when officers arrived.

Traffic Stop – HWY 83 and Snows Mill Road – Vehicle stopped for an obscured tag. During a probable cause search of the vehicle for the odor of marijuana, the backseat passenger was identified and found to have an active warrant out of Putnam County. Transported to WCSO without incident.

Agency Assist – Meadow Court- In reference to the GBI attempting to interview a potential murder suspect. Negative contact.

Dispute – West Spring Street in reference to two male subjects arguing in the parking lot over keys. One male subject took the other’s keys and took the truck home per his request.

Civil Issue – Mill Creek Way – In reference to an ”open house” apartment being evicted and the belongings being placed in the front yard. The belongings consisted of furniture and office materials. The complainant was advised via phone call that after the property is removed from the residence it is considered abandoned.

Suspicious Person – West Spring St -in reference to a male subject keeps walking into the gas station making the employee scared. The subject was criminal trespassed and left the property.

Property Damage – Blain Street- in reference to a vehicle was damaged by a buggy in Publix Parking lot.

Mental Patient -Piedmont Walton- In reference to a male subject leaving the hospital on foot. He was under a signed 10-13 order. An extensive search of the woods surrounding the hospital was conducted. Negative contact was made.

Warrant/Drug Arrest – S Hammond Dr – In reference to a subject on location with active warrants. He was located and taken into custody, he was also found to be in possession of Methamphetamine and transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Other Law – Alcovy St -in reference to a female subject wanted to ask Officer to search her vehicle because she thinks her boyfriend had put narcotics in her vehicle after their argument. Nothing was found. She was criminal trespassed from Alcovy Street for three years.

Loud Music – Wall St @ New Lacy St- In reference to the complainant stating they were hearing loud music. No loud music was observed.