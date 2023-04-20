MPD Reports: Assault with a baseball bat over $5 of marijuana; report of sexual assault of toddler; 2 females arrested for burglary

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 6 – 13, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Unknown Law – Victory Dr -In reference to a female subject calling in reference to her daughter. Reference 16-year-old female feeling depressed regarding prior reported sexual abuse. Female transported by Walton County EMS to Piedmont Walton for evaluation.

Damage to Property – E. Fambrough in reference to a named subject damaging caller’s window with a baseball bat. Report Taken.

Traffic Stop – N. Broad/W. Marable. Named subject was stopped for an active warrant out of Rockdale County. He was arrested for outstanding warrant, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug related objects.

Suspicious Person – Camptown Gardens: Subject stated she saw someone in a mask run from the parking lot into the wood line. Area checked. Negative contact.

Assault – Lacy St: Subject assaulted with a baseball bat over $5 worth of marijuana. Warrants taken on named subject for his involvement, however two other parties remain to be identified.

Fraud – Blaine Street – Reference bank account fraud totaling $861.41 since December 2022. Report made.

Civil Issue – Deer Acres Inn – Subject called in reference to a civil issue over a refund. Remedies advised, report taken upon request.

Other Law – Sorrells Street – Reference ex-friend posting nude photographs of complainant on Facebook. Advised complainant on Temporary Protection Order process and process to take out warrants.

Hit and Run – South Broad St @ Atha St; In reference to complainant reporting being struck by a white SUV who then fled the scene.

Missing Person – South Midland Ave – Reference missing 33-year-old female. She was listed on GCIC as missing.

Welfare Check – Springer Lane – Ofc. with with North Haledon PD in New Jersey called in reference to a possible missing juvenile. Juvenile was located and determined the mother filed a false

Damage to Property – West 5th St – Subject reported her canine Dixie was struck by a male subject on a motorcycle. Dixie had to be euthanized. Report taken.

Follow-up – Lacy Street -Reference subject on location having possible warrants from an assault that occurred last night. Subject was gone in silver Dodge Journey that was found at Monroe motor inn. No warrants currently found on the subject.

Fraud Report – West 5th St -Subject reported a $3100 loan being taken out in her name without her knowledge. Report taken.

Follow up – S. Midland Ave – Missing person from previous call found, taken off of GCIC.

Trespassing – W Spring St; Marathon- Reference a male subject with active criminal trespass on location.

Extra Patrol – Wheelhouse Lane -Anonymous complainant called in reference to unknown parties selling narcotics from the vacant apartment. Information passed on to Detective.

Other Law – Monroe PD – Complainant from Walton County DFACS called in reference to obtaining a police report for a juvenile with a skull fracture.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St; World Corp Finance- Male subject loitering, walking in and out of business making employees nervous. Male subject was gone when officers arrived.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St; Quality Foods- Subject was arrested on a failure to appear Warrant out of Warner Robins. Warner Robins initially stated to place a hold, but when arrived to jail Warner Robins advised to not place a hold. Subject was released without incident.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Highway 78 at Marable Street Bridge – Male subject stopped for multiple traffic offenses. A search of the vehicle found driver to be in possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce and Psilocybin infused edibles. The front seat passenger was also found to be in possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce. The driver provided officer with a false Georgia Driver’s license and upon doing so, it was discovered he had multiple felony warrants for his arrest out of multiple jurisdictions. Both driver and passenger were arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Sexual Assault – Athens Regional hospital: Received a call from mandated reporter at Athens Regional stating a 22-month-old female had possibly been sexually assaulted in Monroe at her daycare. CID notified and responded.

Damage to Property – Castle Ct: Complainant stated that he believes someone shot his shed some point in the last week. Report taken.

Mental Patient – Ridgeview. Central EMS requested assistance with a combative 1013 patient. Patient was restrained upon arrival. All OK.

Follow-up – Popeye’s: Male subject arrested on outstanding battery fv warrant.

Juvenile Runaway – Maple Ln K: Subject ran away from home after disputing with mother over iPad. GCIC entry completed.

Missing Person – Pine Park in reference to a named female subject missing for over 24 hours. She placed on GCIC as missing persons.

Burglary in Progress – Custom Way in reference to a named subject stating two females entered his residence. Traffic stop conducted on vehicle leaving Custom Way at a high rate of speed at time of call. After further investigation, the two females were placed under arrest for burglary and battery.

Home Invasion – Colquitt St: Complainant stated someone had entered her home with a gun and was on top of her. Contact was made and residence was cleared. It was determined that the elderly complainant was unwell, but denied EMS.

Follow Up – Pine Park; J. Missing person from previous call returned back on location, she was removed from GCIC.