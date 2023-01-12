MPD Reports: Assists – to WCSO for fleeing burglary suspect – to Walton EMS while mental health subject takes meds

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 5, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop – South Broad/Vine Street – Officer observed the driver of the vehicle failing to maintain lane. Male subject was taken into custody for DUI. He was fingerprinted and transported to the jail.

Agency Assist – Viine St. Assisted Walton County Sheriff’s Office looking for a burglary suspect that fled Leory Anderson Road, towards the city. Officers patrolled the area and held perimeter while the county put a K9 on the ground.

Suspicious Person – Alcovy Street/Country Club Drive – Officer observed a male matching the description of a burglary suspect from WCSO. When Officer attempted to make contact with the suspect he fled on foot jumping multiple fences. A perimeter was established and scene was turned over to WCSO.

Entering Auto – E. Church St. Incident occurred in Rockdale County and complainant was advised to file report with Rockdale.

Hit & Run – N Broad St in reference to Hit & Run accident happened in Shoe Dept Parking lot. No suspect vehicle information was given at time of the call.

Other Law – 511 Carver Pl – In reference to the complainant hearing a noise. All Ok.

Dispute – S. Broad St. In reference to two residents having a physical altercation. Victim declined medical or prosecution. Report taken.

Suspicious person – E. Church St.- In reference to a male loitering on location for a period of 2 hours, panhandling and acting erratic. Male was gone when officers arrived.

Mental patient – Thompson Ridge Ct.- In reference to a male subject not taking his medications and having a mental health episode. EMS was able to have him take his medication while they were on scene, all okay.

CIVIL ISSUE in reference to a civil issue between a female subject and her grandparents. She wanted to get her things out of the house and officers stood by while she grabbed her things. All OK.

Suspicious Person – S Hammond and Russell. Male walking North in the south bound lanes along S Hammond wearing a hoody. Contact was made due to the male walking in the road and the heavy fog. Male was identified and advised to stay out of the roadway

Theft – Hill St, two bicycles taken from the complainant’s front porch. No suspect information, report taken.