MPD Reports: Attempt to take tethered K9; Painter refuses to return vehicle after painting it; Woman charged after doing donuts in field

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 29 – Aug. 5, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Harassment – Hwy 78-Waffle House. The caller, an employee, complained that a customer was being very vulgar and forward in nature toward her. The caller was able to obtain the tag number from the vehicle. I was able to call him and advise him not to come back to the establishment.

Ammons Bridge @ Alcovy Street: in reference to vehicle on the side of the road. Vehicle unoccupied off of roadway. Not stolen on GCIC. Orange Tagged.

Other Law – East Spring Street (Taylor’s Wrecker). In reference to a subject needing information about retrieving an impounded vehicle.

Damage to Property – Ridge Rd Complainant advised her house was egged. Report taken. No damage

Warrant – Springer Lane in reference to serving a warrant on a named female subject. She was placed under arrest and was transported to WCSO.

Juvenile Runaway – Georgia Avenue (Walton DFCS). In reference to a 16-year-old who left her designated guardian on July 3, 2021. Supposedly with a friend in Stockbridge Ga. DFCS requested the incident be documented. Juvenile is already listed on GCIC.

Suspicious vehicle – South Broad Street in reference to a named female subject was doing doughnuts in her truck in Jay’s field. She was placed under arrest for reckless driving.

Civil Issue – Breedlove Drive in reference to an address on Shamrock Drive. Civil Issue, parties referred to proper courts.

Harassing phone calls – South Madison Avenue. In reference to the complainant stating that a phone number from an unknown person keeps texting her stating they know where she lives. Report taken.

Theft – Tall Oaks Lane: Complainant reported her Georgia Tag stolen overnight. Tag listed on GCIC.

Dispute – Tall Oaks Drive. In reference to the complainant stating that a subject attempted to take her K9 that was tethered in the backyard. Mr. Stovall stated he did not attempt to take a K9, instead was simply saying hello to it.

Civil Issue – Blaine St: MPD: In reference to complainant asking for information regarding subject refusing to give him his car back after agreeing to paint it. Report made.