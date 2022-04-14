MPD Reports: Attempted break in to Dollar General by ramming into it with a vehicle; Teen threatens suicide because her mother took away her phone

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 31 – April 7, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Unisia Dr Hitachi – In Reference to a dispute from an anonymous complainant. Area was checked and all OK on location. No dispute observed.

Traffic Stop/Chase – S. Broad Street – A male subject was stopped for operating a dirt bike on the downtown sidewalk and roadway with no headlights or taillights. After a traffic stop was initiated, the subject fled from the officer on his dirt bike, wrecked, then fled on foot. After a pursuit, he was taken into custody and charged with two counts of obstruction, fleeing, and attempting to elude, DUI, and felony interference with govt. property.

Dispute – W. Spring St. – In reference to juveniles and adults causing a disturbance at the location. All subjects were criminally trespassed from the location and the two adult subjects were issued citations for Loitering

Domestic – Sporty Ln – Between estranged husband and wife. The male party used a shoe to break open the front window to the residence. The male was subsequently arrested and charged with Criminal Trespass.

Damage to Property – S. Broad St in reference to a red Ford Escape attempting to break into the Dollar General by ramming their vehicle into the building between 0311-0324 hours. Report Taken

Warrant Service – 6th St: A named subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant at his residence. He was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Traffic Stop – E. Church Marathon. A male subject arrested on warrant for probation violation following traffic stop.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 @ Unisia – A male subject was stopped for speeding. A GCIC/NCIC inquiry showed that he had an active parole violation warrant. He was taken into custody without incident.

Traffic Stop – S. Broad St. @ Davis St. – The vehicle was stopped due to an obscured tag. Consent to search the vehicle was given. Methamphetamine was located in the vehicle along with several cut plastic straws with white residue inside them. Both occupants denied ownership of the narcotics or cut straws. Both subjects were subsequently arrested and charged with Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Objects.

Traffic Stop – Knight Street @ Pine Park St.- A named subject was stopped due to the strong odor of marijuana emitting from his vehicle. He attempted to flee from the traffic stop on foot and as a result, he was OC’d. Beard was taken into custody without any further incident and was charged with poss. of schedule 1 with intent to distribute (MDMA), poss. of marijuana with intent to distribute, poss. of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving stolen property (firearm) and obstruction.

EMS Assist – S. Broad St. – Law enforcement was dispatched to a fallen person call due to the fall victim being uncooperative on the phone with 911 call takers. Turned over to EMS upon officer’s arrival.

Entering Auto – Tall Oaks W. Vehicle left unlocked. Denim wallet containing GA Driver’s License and Social Security card. Report made.

Theft Report – Sorrells St. In reference to the complainant’s neighbor stealing her water.

Threats – W. Spring St. (Los 3 Amigos) -Complainant received threatening text messages and pictures. CID advised.

Suicide Threats – Claywill Cir in reference to a juvenile female making threats because her mother took her phone. Resources provided.

Other Law – South Broad St In reference to the complainant wanting officer to let his dog inside the house. He was informed that this was not a police matter.

Dispute – Claywill Cir in reference to the caller being hit in the head with a nail. Complaint did not want to meet with officers and was gone when officers arrived. Area checked no contact.

EMS Assist – Knight St in reference to an unknown male possible overdosing. Turned over to EMS.

Juvenile Runaway – 3rd St in reference to juvenile running away from home, she was located behind Walton Mill and transported back home.

Fight – South Madison Ave in reference to an unknown group of people fighting, Area checked, no contact, all appeared OK.