MPD Reports: Attempted catalytic converter theft, THC infused edibles, shots fired and terroristic thefts

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 22 – 29, 2021. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts due to the length. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damage to Property – Bulldog Drive; Georgia Walton Academy. In reference to an attempted theft of a catalytic converter. Report completed.

Theft Report – W. Spring St; Roses. a wallet stolen in the store. Report was made. Camera footage not available until 04/26/2021.

Illegal Dumping – Martin Luther King – In reference to a driver of a semi truck throwing trash on top of the canopy going over the gas pumps. Associate requested a report be made.

Theft – E. Chruch St. – Complainant advised that subject stole his Kel-Tec CMR 30 .22 caliber pistol. Unable to place the firearm on NCIC due to the complainant not knowing the weapon’s serial number. Report taken.

Traffic stop -N. Broad St @ Walton St. – Vehicle stopped for tag display violation. Probable cause search was conducted due to the odor of marijuana. Three bags of THC infused edibles located in passenger’s purse. Female arrested for Possession of Schedule I.

Shots Fired – Tall Oaks West. Complainants’ home was struck by a single round, no injuries. Report taken.

Theft – Davis St. – Met with the complainant who advised the firearm is not hers. She advised it belongs to another unknown male who stays at the residence sometimes. She advised she didn’t know if the firearm was actually stolen or if someone just had it. I advised her I would not be able to report it as stolen without first speaking to the owner of the weapon and having him verify the weapon was indeed stolen.

Suspicious person – Old Mill Point – All juveniles were stopped in young pines neighborhood. Parents responded to the scene to take custody of all juveniles. No evidence of entering autos was observed in Walton Mills neighborhood where initial call came in.

Dispute – N. Board St. (Deer Acres Inn) – In reference to the clerk disputing with a female about checking out. Clerk denied a report because the female left. The clerk did ask if Officers would stay in the area to be sure the female did not return and start trouble.

Burglary Attempt – Towler St. 3 subjects trespassing, and damaging property. Audio/Video footage. Report was taken. Nothing was taken and nothing was damaged.

Citizen Contact – New PD. Subject reported knowledge about prior shooting on New Lacy St. Warrants obtained for Terroristic Threats.