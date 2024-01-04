MPD Reports: Attempted suicide by head trauma; stabbing victim from Barrow; slew of domestic and work related disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 21 – 28, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Towler St. Dispute between female and male subject. The female subject was extremely intoxicated and officers were unable to develop probable cause to make an arrest. The male agreed to leave the residence, and both parties remained separated. Report taken.

Harassment – Wall St- Call in reference to the complainant, a female subject, being harassed by her ex- husband over the phone causing her stress. She was advised on the Temporary Protection Order process and other remedies for her situation.

Assault Law/Arrest – West Marable Street – In reference to a dispute between a female and a male subject. The male fled the scene and was later located by Officers and placed under arrest. Warrants taken for Battery, Obstruction, and Terrorist Threats.

Dispute – N Broad St; Tacos and Beer: In reference to one employee causing disputes with other employees. He left the location prior to Officer’s arrival. Staff and management were provided remedies and to advise if the employee returned back to the location.

Suicide threats – Breedlove Ct: In reference to the complainant advising her daughter struck herself over the head with a metal object and possibly lost consciousness. Upon arrival, officers made contact with victim and she was transported to Piedmont Walton by her neighbor for further evaluation.

Suspicious vehicle – Atha St. In reference to a Uhual parked in the roadway. Vehicle was legally parked on the curbside, no action taken.

Reckless Driving/Arrest – S Madison Ave; Felker Park. In reference to a male subject driving recklessly, doing burnouts and laying drags in the parking lot. He was arrested, cited and released on copies.

Dispute – Tall Oaks- Call in reference to the complainant wanting officers to remove her mother from the home. Remedies and the eviction process was advised to the complainant.

Fireworks – Windsor Dr. In reference to someone in the area of Walton Rd shooting off fireworks. Area Checked, negative contact.

Dispute – W Spring St; McDonalds: In reference to two subjects having a dispute. One was gone when officers arrived with property allegedly belonging to the other. She advised she did not want to press charges, only wanted her property back.

Dispute – Landers St; In reference to an anonymous complainant advising they heard arguing from the apartment. Negative contact was made.

Prowler -Launius Avenue; – In reference to the resident of Apt. hearing/seeing two males in Apt. which is vacant. Both subject were gone when officer’s arrived, Area check conducted, negative contact,

Alarm – N Hammond Dr. In reference to a male subject found on location passed out intoxicated unaware of his surroundings with the front door unlocked with an audible alarm sounding. Once he was identified, he advised officers to leave his establishment in an irate manner. Building Secured. Report taken.

Dispute – Pavilion Pkwy; Whataburger- Two disputing about work related matters. One left the location without incident.

Dispute – 3rd St. – In reference to a dispute between a male and a female. The male was discovered to have a warrant out of Winder Sheriff’s Office and was placed under arrest once the warrant was confirmed. He was transported to WCSO and turned over to jail staff without incident.

Dispute – Breedlove Dr; Ridgeview- Staff called in reference to a patient threatening staff and breaking items. He was arrested for criminal trespass.

Dispute – Elm Dr.- In reference to two individuals refusing to leave the residence. Both individuals were gone when officers arrived. All OK on location.

Threats – Knight St; – In reference to a past tenant making threatening gestures towards a female subject. Report taken. All OK on location.

Agency assist – G W Carver Cir; 43: In reference to Floyd County needing Officer’s to make contact with a female subject and her children due to being reported missing. Contact was made and all parties were in good health. Floyd County was notified.

Suspicious Vehicle – Alcovy St/S Broad St- Reference to a vehicle failing to maintain lane. Traffic stop was conducted for FTML. Driver was arrested by Georgia State Patrol for Driving Under the Influence. Scene turned over to GSP.

Theft Report – East Spring/ Dollar General – In reference to a named subject leaving his wallet on the counter after paying for his items. An unknown subject wearing a yellow sweater and white pants observed on video taken the wallet. No leads at this time, report taken.

Other Law – E Spring St; Monroe Motor Inn. In reference to a passerby picking up a female subject that was wandering around and had no place to stay. No action taken.

Suspicious Vehicle -Mathews Park – In reference to two subjects on location after hours. Subjects were warned and removed from the location.

Suspicious person -Young St at Woodacres Rd. In reference to a male wearing a camo jacket and backpack walking around houses in Meadows Farm. Negative contact made, area checked.

Dispute – Birch St- Complainant got into a verbal argument over the phone with a friend. The complainant was worried this person would show up to her house. Upon our arrival the complainant advised officers were no longer needed.

Mental Patient – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton- Reference to a 1013’d patient who left the hospital on foot. The patient returned back to the hospital as I arrived. The staff no longer requested our assistance.

Suspicious Vehicle – Tall Oaks Ln. – The complainant called back and advised it was their brother’s vehicle. The area was checked.

Suspicious Person – Overlook Crest – Male subject was trying to make contact with the homeowner to get a ride home. He was given a ride to Waffle House.

Stabbing – W Spring St Piedmont Walton – In reference to a stabbing that occurred in Barrow County. Turned over to Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispute – Lacy St. – Female subject called 911 because she wanted her sister to leave the residence. The sister has been living there since September. Nothing physical, civil, remedies advised.

Traffic Stop – North Broad/Highland Ave – Vehicle stopped for failure to maintain lane. The driver was arrested for an active warrant out of Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. Transported to Walton County Jail without issue.

Warrant Service – Birch St – In reference to a male subject on location with an active warrant. Contact made, He was transported to WCSO jail without incident

Harassment – White Oak Dr In reference to a female reporting that her husband is receiving messages that she is cheating on him. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St; Childers Park – In reference to a silver car driving through the park. Area checked, negative contact.

Civil Matter – Bryant Rd – In reference to the complainant wanting a report due to a fallen tree branch in his yard.

Burglary – 2nd St. – Front (glass) door of the warehouse was shattered with a big asphalt rock. K9 Enzo deployed into the building and completed a building search. Officer’s completed a back clear after K9. No suspects located.

Suspicious Vehicle – Susies Wings – In reference to a vehicle in the parking lot that was wrecked. Vehicle is registered out of Alabama. Attempted to make contact with registered owner. Negative contact.

Warrant Attempt – W Marable St- The subject was arrested on outstanding warrant for shoplifting out of SO. Transported to WC Jail without incident.

Suspicious Person -Walmart- In reference to a male subject in the parking lot unable to walk. He stated he took a whole box of pills. Turned over to EMS.

