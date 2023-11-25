MPD Reports: Attempts to repossess vehicle thwarted; entering auto; elderly confusion; slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 9 – 16, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.
- Dispute – Towler St – Repo Company advised of someone parking a car in a manner that kept them from being able to repossess a vehicle. Owner of the vehicle refused to come to the door, vehicle being towed was able to be removed without damaging either vehicle.
- Traffic Stop – Compound Fitness: Named subject stopped for headlight violation. He was arrested on outstanding FV warrants.
- EMS Assist – E. Church St: Elderly female fell and was not able to get up. Entry was made on behalf of EMS.
- Possible Loitering/Prowling – Baker St. – Female subject was confused looking for her apartment with the red walkway to her apartment when she observed a white male with shoulder length brown hair who was hidden between plants and porch pillars. I advised we will extra patrol the area. After she called 911 again, I spoke to her over the phone and then returned to the residence to check for someone underneath the bed. No one was underneath the bed.
- Other Law – Piedmont Walton. Nursing staff turned a small amount of Marijuana over to security staff. It was turned over to MPD by security staff to be destroyed.
- Walk-in Report – Blaine St. – Female lives in Monroe Estates and wanted to get a report for a domestic dispute that happened the previous date (11/13/23). Report taken/remedies advised.
- Dispute – Plaza Dr – Verbal dispute over a cell phone. The issue was determined to be a civil matter and remedies were advised to the complainant.
- Missing Person – South Madison Ave in reference to male subject who has been missing since 12:30.
- Threats – Carver Pl – In reference to a subject allegedly making threats. Subject was gone when officers arrived. All ok on location.
- Dispute – Tanglewood Dr: 3rd party report of someone trying to fight a female on location. Female in apt A refused to come to the door. Apt B said that no one has been outside. All okay at this time.
- Juvenile Issue – Ridge Rd – In reference to an unruly juvenile. Juvenile left via a window at time of officer arrival. Officers located the juvenile a short time late. Remedies were advised.
- Warrant Service – Tanglewood: Extensive 911 calls to a residency in Tanglewood. Calls pertaining to fights, guns, property damage. Detailed report completed and warrant was obtained for subject for disorderly house. No contact made.
- Dispute – Carver Place Dispute between roommates. Remedies advised.
- Suspicious Person – Baker St – In reference to an elderly resident with dementia wandering around. She was escorted back to her residence.
- Juvenile Complaint – N Broad Street, Hwy 78- In reference to two juveniles running in the roadway.
- Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 East @ Unisia; In reference to the complainant following a vehicle who ran his wife’s vehicle off the roadway. The complainant advised he made contact with the driver who showed him footage showing he was not at fault.
- Civil Issue – Carver Place – In reference to a female wanting officers to go inside the residence while she removed personal items. She was advised of civil remedies.
- Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 11 South @ City Limits; In reference to a burgundy Chevrolet Suburban failing to maintain lane. Contact made with driver and all appeared okay. No violations observed.
- Theft Report – West Spring Street (Murphy USA) – In reference to a male stealing $400 worth of motor oil last date (11-14-2023). Report taken.
- Dispute – Carver Place Complainant called to report female from call above yelling at her outside. Civil remedies advised.
- Threats – Carwood Dr- Complainant called due to her being threatened by her former employer, Temporary Protection Order process was explained. Complainant was barred from her previous place of employment and report was taken.
- Civil Dispute/Traffic Stop/Arrest – West Marable Street at North Broad Street – Female subject stopped after dispatch gave a BOLO for her vehicle which was involved in a dispute involving a firearm. A search of her vehicle found her to be in possession of marijuana and ecstasy pills. She was arrested for possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce and possession of a schedule I controlled substance. She was turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.
- Dispute – Carver Pl-In reference to a subject making threats against another subject which turned into a -physical altercation. He was cited for disorderly conduct.
- Suspicious Vehicle – Lakeview Dr- In reference to a vehicle playing loud music and shining lights into complainants home. Vehicle was gone when officers.
- Entering Auto – Pavilion Pkwy/Planet Fitness – In reference to a black Honda parked on location for 1.5 hours was broken into and only things missing are Credit/Debit Cards and cash.
- Assist Motorist – South Broad – In reference to a black Mustang dragging metal under the car, Problem was temporarily fixed. No action taken.
- Traffic Stop – N Broad St/GW Carver- Traffic stop on Kia Optima for window tint violation. Driver was arrested for driving on a suspended license. He was transported to MPD where he was released on citations.
