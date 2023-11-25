MPD Reports: Attempts to repossess vehicle thwarted; entering auto; elderly confusion; slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 9 – 16, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Towler St – Repo Company advised of someone parking a car in a manner that kept them from being able to repossess a vehicle. Owner of the vehicle refused to come to the door, vehicle being towed was able to be removed without damaging either vehicle.

Traffic Stop – Compound Fitness: Named subject stopped for headlight violation. He was arrested on outstanding FV warrants.

EMS Assist – E. Church St: Elderly female fell and was not able to get up. Entry was made on behalf of EMS.

Possible Loitering/Prowling – Baker St. – Female subject was confused looking for her apartment with the red walkway to her apartment when she observed a white male with shoulder length brown hair who was hidden between plants and porch pillars. I advised we will extra patrol the area. After she called 911 again, I spoke to her over the phone and then returned to the residence to check for someone underneath the bed. No one was underneath the bed.

Other Law – Piedmont Walton. Nursing staff turned a small amount of Marijuana over to security staff. It was turned over to MPD by security staff to be destroyed.

Walk-in Report – Blaine St. – Female lives in Monroe Estates and wanted to get a report for a domestic dispute that happened the previous date (11/13/23). Report taken/remedies advised.

Dispute – Plaza Dr – Verbal dispute over a cell phone. The issue was determined to be a civil matter and remedies were advised to the complainant.

Missing Person – South Madison Ave in reference to male subject who has been missing since 12:30.

Threats – Carver Pl – In reference to a subject allegedly making threats. Subject was gone when officers arrived. All ok on location.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr: 3rd party report of someone trying to fight a female on location. Female in apt A refused to come to the door. Apt B said that no one has been outside. All okay at this time.

Juvenile Issue – Ridge Rd – In reference to an unruly juvenile. Juvenile left via a window at time of officer arrival. Officers located the juvenile a short time late. Remedies were advised.

Warrant Service – Tanglewood: Extensive 911 calls to a residency in Tanglewood. Calls pertaining to fights, guns, property damage. Detailed report completed and warrant was obtained for subject for disorderly house. No contact made.

Dispute – Carver Place Dispute between roommates. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – Baker St – In reference to an elderly resident with dementia wandering around. She was escorted back to her residence.

Juvenile Complaint – N Broad Street, Hwy 78- In reference to two juveniles running in the roadway.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 East @ Unisia; In reference to the complainant following a vehicle who ran his wife’s vehicle off the roadway. The complainant advised he made contact with the driver who showed him footage showing he was not at fault.

Civil Issue – Carver Place – In reference to a female wanting officers to go inside the residence while she removed personal items. She was advised of civil remedies.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 11 South @ City Limits; In reference to a burgundy Chevrolet Suburban failing to maintain lane. Contact made with driver and all appeared okay. No violations observed.

Theft Report – West Spring Street (Murphy USA) – In reference to a male stealing $400 worth of motor oil last date (11-14-2023). Report taken.

Dispute – Carver Place Complainant called to report female from call above yelling at her outside. Civil remedies advised.

Threats – Carwood Dr- Complainant called due to her being threatened by her former employer, Temporary Protection Order process was explained. Complainant was barred from her previous place of employment and report was taken.

Civil Dispute/Traffic Stop/Arrest – West Marable Street at North Broad Street – Female subject stopped after dispatch gave a BOLO for her vehicle which was involved in a dispute involving a firearm. A search of her vehicle found her to be in possession of marijuana and ecstasy pills. She was arrested for possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce and possession of a schedule I controlled substance. She was turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – Carver Pl-In reference to a subject making threats against another subject which turned into a -physical altercation. He was cited for disorderly conduct.

Suspicious Vehicle – Lakeview Dr- In reference to a vehicle playing loud music and shining lights into complainants home. Vehicle was gone when officers.

Entering Auto – Pavilion Pkwy/Planet Fitness – In reference to a black Honda parked on location for 1.5 hours was broken into and only things missing are Credit/Debit Cards and cash.

Assist Motorist – South Broad – In reference to a black Mustang dragging metal under the car, Problem was temporarily fixed. No action taken.

Traffic Stop – N Broad St/GW Carver- Traffic stop on Kia Optima for window tint violation. Driver was arrested for driving on a suspended license. He was transported to MPD where he was released on citations.

