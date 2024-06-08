MPD Reports: Autistic girl reports older autistic brother assaulted her; ambulance dispatched when passenger in car experiences chest pains

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 30 – June 6, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Highway 78 at Mount Vernon Road – Male subject stopped for multiple traffic offenses. He provided officers with a false name and was found to have a felony warrant out of the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested for giving a false name and the outstanding warrant. He was turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious Person – Tractor Supply – Negative contact with a female subject lying near a bush with no shoes. Med6 had contact advised she was intoxicated and getting picked up.

Suspicious vehicle – S Madison Ave; Felker Park: In reference to two vehicles parked in the roadway. Upon Officer’s arrival the registered owners removed them from the roadway.

Suspicious Vehicle – N. Hammond and Blaine St. Vehicle was stopped on the shoulder of the roadway, checked on occupants of the vehicle and the passenger was having chest pains, ambulance was dispatched, turned over to EMS.

Unsecure Door – Wheelhouse Ln; In reference to the complainant advising of an open door on a vacant apartment. The building was cleared and re-secured.

Assault Law – Piedmont Walton – 11-year-old complainant stated her 18-year-old brother assaulted her at Gatewood. Both involved parties are autistic. Report Taken.

Disturbance in Progress – two females and one male subject appeared to be arguing near Taylor’s Towing, one of them armed with a knife. All involved parties were gone upon my arrival. All clear.

Theft report – E Church St; Chestnut Cupboard: In reference to the complainant advising several subjects stole a cash box from the slot machines containing approximately $700. Video footage was observed and was able to gather potential suspects. This case was forwarded to CID.

Juvenile Complaint – Michael Cir – In reference to juvenile banging on the door then running away, video was observed, and area check was conducted with negative contact,

Suspicious Vehicle – Midland & E. Spring – Complainant stated that the subject was involved in an argument with another subject in the area of Will Henry’s. The vehicle description was a dark green in color Jeep Cherokee and the driver would be a named subject that had been drinking. The vehicle was located, and a traffic stop was conducted the driver was arrested for underage possession of alcohol. He was transported to the Monroe PD fingerprinted and then transported to the Walton County Jail.

Wanted Person – Towler St – Subject was observed in the driveway with an active warrant for Shoplifting. When told he was under arrest he began resisting and attempted to flee on foot. After a short pursuit, he was taken into custody, charged with obstruction and transported to WC Jail.

Violent Domestic – S Madison Ave – In reference to a verbal and physical dispute between two parties. One party had been pushed to the ground and struck in the face by the other party while her 3-year-old was present in the home. Subject had left the scene prior to officer arrival. Warrants taken against subject for Battery-FV and Cruelty to Children (3rd degree).

Follow Up – West Marable Street – Female subject on location and identified as second suspect in shoplifting case from a previous call. Arrested and taken into custody without incident. Turned over to Walton County Jail staff.

Dispute – S Broad St; SecurCare Storage – In reference to a vehicle blocking the complainant’s entrance into the facility. The other party was having issues with the gate code and resolved it shortly before officer arrival. All okay.

Suspicious Person – Sorrells St and E Marable – In reference to subject exposing himself and urinating in public in front of a female. Issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 Walton Truck Stop – In reference to a tractor trailer almost running the complainant off the road. Vehicle was located and all appeared okay.

Theft – North Broad Street in reference to a male and female who did not pay for their meal. The suspects were contacted by phone and they came back to Waffle House and paid for their meal.

Suicidal Threats – Springer Ln, – In reference to subject stating that she wished she was dead. A House Bill 1013 consult was done over the phone with a Nurse Practitioner at Advantage as well. Subject adamantly refused voluntary transport to Advantage in Athens. The Case Manager with Advantage who was on scene advised she will be checking in on subject again on Tuesday.

