MPD Reports: Bank cards stolen from vehicle; Juvenile suspect found sleeping in vehicle arrested after an altercation and foot chase

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 2 – 9, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Entering Auto – West Creek Circle. Complainant stated her car was broken into and her bank cards were stolen. Officer not see any signs of forced entry into the car. Report was taken.

Direct Traffic – East Washington @ South Broad; in reference to directing traffic while DOT repaired traffic signal.

Firearms – Area of Perry St/ Carver Dr- Caller advised of 7 gunshots in the area. Negative contact with any further gun fire. All appeared okay in area.

Suspicious person – Michael circle – Reference call regarding female subject walking in the area with a possible warrant. Suspect gone on arrival.

911 Hang up – New Lacy Street. Met with complainant who stated she was arguing with her boyfriend however he left before our arrival. No evidence of domestic violence was found, scene secure. She was uncooperative with any further information.

Domestic Incident – Overlook Crest; Reference cousin of female subject from above calling because he believed she had forced entry into the residence and was in the basement. Basement cleared, no sign of the subject.

Scam – West Spring Street @ Walmart; In reference to a subject being sold a fake ring. Report taken.

Alarm – Stonecreek Bend; In reference to a residential alarm and an open door on the residence. The house was cleared and re-secured. Owner was currently out of town. Nothing appeared to be out of place.

Extra Patrol – King Street; In reference to extra patrols in the area in reference to new construction.

Burglary In Progress – Michael Circle; In relation to female subject from above complaints being seen in the area of the residence which is foreclosed. Contact was made with the subject in an abandoned vehicle. She was apprehended following a physical altercation and foot pursuit. Juvenile warrants taken for Misdemeanor/ Felony Obstruction and Poss of Marijuana.

Power lines Down – Carwood Dr @ Elm Dr; Lines removed from roadway.

Dispute – New Lacy Street Reference custody dispute, upon further investigation discovered father had warrants out of Athens Co. Arrived at mothers house on Baker street and placed he under arrest for warrant.

Dispute – MLK Jr Blvd @ Zaxbys: In reference to subject arguing with management over their refusal to sell him 35 eggrolls. He was asked to leave.

Damage to property – Walton Rd: In reference to complainant advising he thought he placed his vehicle into park and rolled into another one of his vehicles. Minor damage was inflicted. Report taken.

EMS Assist – Graceful Manor in reference to a male patient attempting to escape through his bedroom window. The subject was transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS. All ok.

Suspicious vehicle – Baron Dr & Eagles Trl: In reference to complainant advising multiple vehicles were doing burnouts in the bottom cul-de-sac. Complainant advised vehicles left prior to Officer’s arrival but requested extra patrol around the hours of 0230 due to it being a continuous issue. Negative contact was made with vehicles.

Dispute – Piedmont Walton in reference to a domestic dispute that occurred at Old Zion Cemetery Rd. Call turned over to Loganville PD.

Dispute – GW Carver Verbal dispute and a subject was issued a criminal trespass from this residence

Child custody – New Lacy St; In reference to a female subject advising her child still has not returned home. Contact was made with the homeowners on Baker St. and she was able to retrieve her child.

Dispute – Radford St; In reference to a male subject advising him and his room-mate were in a verbal argument over cigars and juice. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – Tate Street (New Neighborhood); In reference to truck in the area. Contact made, two trucks belonging to construction crew. Will be working in the area until approximately noon.

Dispute – Hwy 78 @ Walton Truckstop: In reference to subject not receiving a refund back to his bank account regarding a transaction that occurred yesterday. Advised subject to wait a few more days to receive the refund. Incident documented per request.

Stolen Vehicle – Davis St: Complainant called back stating the vehicle was returned and cancelling officers.

Firearm – W Fambrough St at S Broad St- Complainant advising a black male appearing to be in early teens was holding a pistol in his pocket. Negative contact made with anyone matching the description.

Juvenile Runaway – Stewart Ct- Male juvenile ran away from home after an argument with his mother. Area was checked for him with negative contact and he was placed on GCIC as a runaway.

Other Law – Sycamore Ct – Reference subject wanting to document her pills tasting like a woman’s genitalia and that she believed she is from Russian decent.

Civil issue – West Spring St; Reference door dash driver and complainant disagreeing about order, complainant took her money back and gave back order, pizza hut did not receive $7.90 (2 litter of pepsi) back from order, they declined prosecution. Incident documented.