MPD Reports: Bankcard hacked and $6,000 tax return reportedly stolen; suspicious persons and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 23 – March 2, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Harassment – Highland Creek Dr – Male subject wanted to report a female subject has been contacting him via email. He advised she has bond conditions which state she is not to contact him. Report taken.

Theft – Bold Springs Rd, Chevron- In reference to a male subject having his wallet stolen after he left it at the pump. He recovered his wallet on the side of the road with some of his cards missing. Report taken.

Fraud – Knight Street – Male subject stated that he had his bank card hacked by a female next door to him. He also stated that she took his $6000.00 tax return. Report taken and sent to CID.

Follow Up – Green Street. Contact made with a male subject who was transported to the police department. Turned over to CID

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring Street. Honda van reckless through the parking lot. Area checked, negative contact.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St; McDonalds- Female subject on location. She was intoxicated, but sitting in a vehicle that was inoperable. She refused medical help, and stated she was going to wait in her vehicle for a family member to pick her up.

Warrant Service – Alcovy St- Male subject arrested for Parole warrant. He transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – Blaine St. Female subject arguing with her roommate at Maple St over living arrangements. Report taken.

Welfare Check – W Spring; McDonald’s- In reference to same female from previous call. She advised she is okay, and does not need any assistance.

Suspicious Person – Fleeting Way; In reference to white male outside windows of residence. Male was pest control service. All okay.

Dispute – George Walton Academy: In reference to a male and female disputing over a parking spot. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Persons call – Plaza Dr; Ashton Pointe Apts. In reference to four black juveniles wearing all black looking into cars and standing in the breeze way. Negative contact made.

Civil Issue – Tanglewood Dr – Reference complainant a female subject wanting her cousin to leave the residence. Since one has established residency, the issue is civil in nature and she was advised of the eviction process. Both parties separated while one awaited an Uber ride to a hotel. Incident documented.

Transport – Male requested ride to Athens from N. Broad Street. Male was transported to the Chevron at Mt. Vernon road out of city limits. All ok.

Shoplifting – W Spring St; Walmart. In reference to a named female subject stealing $172.11 in goods. She was arrested, finger-printed and released on citation, Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Felker Park in reference to a white truck laying drag in the parking lot. Vehicle GOA. All ok.

Dispute – Mr. Quicks in reference to a female subject advising she was struck in the face by her boyfriend. Her boyfriend left the scene on foot prior to arrival. She refused to press charges and advised of Temporary Protection Order process. He has active felony probation violation warrants.

Suspicious person – W Spring St: Complainant advised of two subjects under the pavilion and heard screaming. Negative contact was made.

Suspicious Person – Martin Luther King Jr Blvd; Tractor Supply: In reference to Walton County Sheriff’s Office being waived down by several subjects advising they were being followed. Contact was made with a male subject who was parked on the side of the building and denied the allegations. He was advised he was loitering by a closed business and sent on his way.

Loitering – W Spring St; Marathon: In reference to the above named subject loitering in the Marathon parking lot. It was later discovered that he was battling several mental issues and left the scene. He was later located in the Walmart parking lot where he was placed under arrest and transported to Piedmont Walton on a 1013 order in lieu of charges.