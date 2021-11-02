MPD Reports: Bloody body on hood of car turned out to be a Halloween decoration

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 21 – 28, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Loud Music – Arnold Pointe – Subjects were advised the party was over and were told to vacate the premises.

Sexual Assault – GW Carver Dr Female possibly sexually assaulted by a male. Report taken. Turned over to CID.

Loud Music – Plaza Dr. – Homeowner was advised that all parties still present needed to leave and no more music was to be played.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 E and N Broad – In reference to a named subject being pulled over. Probable Cause search of the vehicle located marijuana and two firearms. He was charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony x2.

Firearms – Lakeview Dr. Shots heard in the area, three spent 9mm shell casings were found and collected. No injuries or property damage was reported.

Discharging Firearms – Baron Dr. – Reports of shots being fired in the area. Officers checked the area. While checking the area officers heard additional gunshots, but were unable to determine their origin.

Fire assist – Walker Dr. – In reference to a dryer that caught on fire. Turned over to Monroe Fire Department.

Juvenile Comp – Knight St; B- In reference to the complainant stating that the neighbors’ kids came over to his house and tossed his chairs in the woods. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – McDonalds: Caller reported a juvenile not secured in the vehicle. Officer had contact with the vehicle and all was ok on scene.

Animal Complaint – Carwood Dr: caller advised a snake was on her porch. The Snake was removed and all was ok.

Lost Item – E. Washington St.- In reference to the complainant wanting to report that she lost her phone. It was determined the phone was not lost. Serial number was not given during the incident. Complainant advised they would keep searching for it.

Damage to Property/Dispute – Kendall Ct.- In reference to the complainant reporting that someone had broken out their vehicle’s window overnight.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St. (Family Dollar)- In reference to a named subject asking for money. He was given a ride home.

Threats – E. 5th St. – In reference to the complainant stating her children’s father was making threats towards her.

Child abuse – MPD – In reference to subject being abused by her grandmother. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Carwood Dr. – The complainant advised there was someone in his house with his wife. After an extensive search, no one else was found in the residence.

Dispute – Ford St. – In reference to subject disputing with his neighbor along with his wife and daughter. The situation was mediated, all parties were told to go inside.

Domestic – W. Marable St. – Unable to make contact with any involved party due to dispatch not being able to ascertain where the call originated from or who even made the call.

Dispute – Wheelhouse Lane – In reference to subject drinking too much and disputing with his wife. Situation mediated with no incident.

Trouble Unknown – MLK Jr. Blvd – Complainant advised there was a bloody body on the hood of a vehicle. Closer inspection revealed that the bloody body was indeed a Halloween decoration.

Traffic Stop – Southside Mobile Home Park – In reference to Marquis Weave and Breon King being arrested for each having warrants. Transported to Walton County Jail with no issues.