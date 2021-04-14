MPD Reports: Boyfriend and children fight over stimulus check; Suspect on warrant found hiding under clothes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 1 – 8, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Persons/Vehicle – Aarons – two subjects retrieving items out the dumpster behind Aarons. There were no “No Trespassing” signs marked on dumpsters, subjects advised they often search for items they consider useable, all ok.

Dispute – West Spring St., Piedmont Walton. Ref to a combative mental patient refusing transport to a mental hospital. Prior to arrival, MPD was cancelled and turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office due to mental evaluation paperwork.

Fight – North Broad St. JB Food Mart. Fight over stimulus check between subject and his live-in girlfriends’ children.

Dispute – South Madison Ave., Felker Park- Subject getting into a verbal dispute with his dad. The subject advised that he and his kids were leaving and going to Tennessee.

Theft report- East Spring St., FISH. Ref to furniture taken out of a vehicle while driver was in store shopping.

Found property – South Broad St., MPD. Ref to a found wallet. Attempted contact with name on OLN with negative contact. Placed into evidence as found property, all ok.

Suspicious vehicle – Pinecrest Dr. Ref to a black Tahoe with an unrestrained juvenile. Vehicle left the city, WCSO advised.

Suspicious person – Bryant Rd., Athens Tech. Ref to someone in the press box on the old football field. Two 14-year-old juveniles sent on their way, building re-secured, all ok.

Suspicious person – East Spring St., FISH. Ref to a w/m amputee who was not on location harassing employees. Advised of remedies, all ok.

Suspicious persons – South Madison Ave. and East 5th St. In reference to three subjects that had a can of spray paint. Interviews conducted based on recent vandalism, Turned over to CID.

Dispute – GW Carver Dr. Two parties got into a domestic dispute. Warrants for one of the subject’s arrest will be obtained for simple battery.

Warrant Attempt – W Washington St. The suspect was found on location hiding under a pile of clothes. He had an active warrant for simple battery out of Walton County. While on location another subject dropped a small baggy contained suspected methamphetamine. He was taken into custody.

Traffic Stop – West Spring St., Bankers Blvd. Traffic stop conducted on vehicle for brake light out. The driver was cited for driving with no valid license. He was fingerprinted and released on a copy of the citation.

Theft Report – South Broad St., MPD. Complainant reported a theft that occurred at Plaza Trace. Report taken.

Suspicious persons – Court St. and Midland Ave. Two persons matching graffiti suspects were stopped and identified.

Fraud – Pine Knoll. Ref to money and harassment from a landlord. In reference to credit cards being used multiple times. Report was made.

Stolen vehicle – South Broad St., Southside MHP. Complainant reported his vehicle stolen. Report taken and vehicle entered into GCIC.

Harassment – East Spring St., FISH. Ref to a w/m amputee who was harassing employees. He was barred from the store.

Suspicious vehicle – East Highland Ave. and North Midland Ave. Ref to an unoccupied white Kia in the roadway for aprox an hour. Vehicle removed by Jays.