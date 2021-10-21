MPD Reports: Brother charged after allegedly choking complainant during dispute; Juvenile complaints keep police busy

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 7 – 14, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into six parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic stop conducted on vehicle fleeing the scene. Driver arrested for false name and DOB, window tint, no license on person, driving with suspended license, and failure to signal turn.

Juvenile Complaint – East Washington Street- In reference to the complainant stating her 13-year-old son was acting unruly. The complainant stated this was the third time she has had to call the Police on her son. JUV.COMP. Form was filed.

Fraud – King St.- In reference to the complainant stating she bought a washer/dryer combo off of Facebook Market place 3 hours ago and now the washer is not working properly. The complainant stated that she has tried to contact the seller but hasn’t heard back from them yet.

Domestic – Claywill Cir. – In reference to the complainant stating she was in a verbal argument with her brother who then proceeded to choke her. The suspect was charged with Agg. Assault and obstruction.

Suspicious Vehicle -Bank of America – In reference to a vehicle being on location for multiple days. Vehicle was found to be stolen out of Walton County. Turned over to Walton County

Suspicious Person – City of Monroe: Named subject criminally trespassed from the city of Monroe indefinitely. He was placed on a greyhound bus en route to Atlanta per his request.

Juvenile Complaint – Blaine St. – Complainant advised her 1 1/2 year old daughter had been bit by another child of the same age at daycare. She was advised this was not a crime and she became irate and accused the officer of not doing his job. She was provided with a case number.

Juvenile Complaint – Landers St. Kids in the roadway playing. Kids were advised to stay out of the street, all ok

Juvenile Complaint – Wheel House Lane Juveniles kicking complainants back door. Subject was seen on video camera was but not able to properly identify the juvenile. All subjects were gone when officers arrived.

Juvenile problem – Felker Park – In reference to several juveniles throwing rocks at the complainant. No contact with the complainant or the juveniles.

Follow Up – Deere Acres – In reference to a runaway juvenile. Juvenile was located on Shamrock Dr and returned to his legal custodian.

Lost Item – Pilot Park. Juvenile mislaid her skateboard on location when she returned to get it, it was gone. Report taken per request

Suspicious Person – N. Broad St. – In reference to a subject selling something in a plastic baggie to subjects at the slot machines. Contact was made with the subject, and she denied consent to search. No probable cause to search existed and the subject was released without incident.

Dispute – Glen Iris Dr. In reference to two parties disputing over a phone and eviction. Civil remedies advised.

Entering Auto – Harris St. Complaints’ vehicle was entered; multiple items were taken. Report taken

Missing person – Heritage Trace – In reference to a mental health patient that walked away from the residence. Subject returned home without incident.

Fraud – W. Spring St. Walmart – In reference to female employee taking approximately $1500 from Scoops to the Walmart and using it to purchase Green Dot debit cards because a male called her claiming to be a Monroe Police Officer and told her to do it. Turned over to CID.

Traffic Stop -Golden Pantry – A subject was stopped for Failure to Maintain lane . A K9 Indication resulted in a probable cause search of the vehicle. The subject was arrested for Possession of Meth , Traffic Offenses.