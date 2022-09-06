MPD Reports: Bruised patient from personal care home; wife of inmate seeks help getting property from his mistress; mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 25 – Sept. 1, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Fight – W Creek Circle – In reference to multiple subjects fighting and gunshots. No fight was observed and no shell casings or signs of the shooting were observed.

Firearms – Millstone Bluff – in reference to gunshots in the area. Negative contact.

Loud Music – Old Mill Pt – Music turned down.

Traffic Stop – S Broad and E Fambrough – The vehicle stopped for multiple traffic violations, the driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Waynesboro PD for aggravated battery.

EMS Assist – Ridge Rd; In reference to a female needing to go to the hospital but having no one to watch her children. A female caretaker arrived shortly after to watch the children.

Loud Music – Tanglewood Dr. – no Loud music observed.

Violent Domestic – Shamrock Dr. Report of a violent domestic dispute on location between a named female and male. Neither party on location and no witnesses, report taken.

Suspicious Person – E Church St @ S Madison Ave: A named male subject was transported to Piedmont Walton after being fingerprinted on a rapid ID. Subject had no history in Spillman. Probation was made aware of his location. His emergency contacts could not be reached. Further investigation revealed the male to reside at South Broad St. Caregiver was notified.

Agency Assist – Hwy 78 west/N Broad St GSP#749 requested a K9. Positive indication led to the arrest of a male for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Disabled Vehicle – Hwy 78 west/N Broad St in reference to a fully loaded semi with a broken drive shaft blocking the ramp. Taylor’s removed vehicle from roadway and towed back to Walmart DC.

Follow Up – Wheelhouse Ln. A follow up to previous domestic call and the female was located. There was visible bruising to her arm and warrants would be taken against the male for Battery (FV).

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St; Home Depot. Contact was made with the male from the domestic, due to possible suicidal threats. He was eventually placed under arrest for battery (FV) due to previous call.

Other Law – Piedmont Walton: Following up on poor care from a personal care home on the subject from a previous call. Multiple marks and bruising on the subject. A female arrived on scene and was arrested for previous warrants obtained by officer.

DOA – Alcovy St: deceased on location. Coroner and CID notified. Turned over to the Coroner.

Wanted Person – GA 212 W Monticello (Jasper County Jail) Subject was placed under arrest for a City of Monroe FTA arrest warrant.

Damage to Property – W Spring St. Complainant reported a on site construction truck struck his vehicle and left the scene. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Marable Street in reference to two subjects sleeping in a vehicle. One was placed under arrest for an Aggravated Assault warrant out of Hall County.

Civil Issue – Sorrells St; Female subject on location trying to get incarcerated husband’s property from mistress. Civil remedies advised.

Harassment – G W Carver Dr; Complainant, female, advised that she has been harassed by a subject named since birth. Paula’s family advised that she has been suffering from mental issues and she was not being harassed. Remedies were advised