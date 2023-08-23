MPD Reports: Bullet holes in apartment wall, another in closet, arrests for armed home invasion

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 10 – 17, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Shops of Breedlove – In reference to a named subject on location sleeping in this vehicle. He advised he had been dropped off at his vehicle after hanging out at Taco’s & Beer, and was too impaired to drive. He was given a Courtesy ride to his residence on HD Atha by Walton County Sheriff’s Office. All ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – Shops at Breedlove – In reference to a named subject out doing Door Dash orders. All ok.

Suicide Threat – South Broad Street – In reference to the complainant having suicidal thoughts. Turned over to EMS.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Hwy 78 @ Southview- Vehicle stopped for multiple violations. The driver was arrested for giving a false name and DOB and an active warrant. The female passenger was arrested for possession of Schedule II, Schedule IV, DRO, and obstruction.

Suspicious Person – St Ives Walk – In reference to a male picking up old garage sale signs and throwing them away. All OK

Other Law – Country Club Dr – In reference to material being shared on social media. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – Mayfield Dr. @ Green St. – Driver was stopped for an equipment violation. Driver did not have a license and was cited and released. Firearm was located in the vehicle and turned into evidence.

Dispute – Sorrells St in reference to the complainant’s roommate was trying to kick him out.

Other Law – Longhorns. In reference to the complainant wanting to report a person taking a picture of her. Public domain explained and remedies advised.

Civil Dispute – Glenwood Dr. Dispute between parties over missing mail. The situation was mediated and the female left with all of her belongings.

Traffic Stop – Vehicle stopped for multiple traffic violations, the driver was arrested for outstanding warrants out of Henry County. Turned over to Walton County Jail without incident.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 W./City Limits – Vehicle stopped in reference to FLOCK hit for a warrant. Driver of vehicle was taken into custody on warrant and transported to Striplings to be turned over to Athens Clarke County

Fight – S Madison Ave – Caller advised of a fight occurring and a male was bleeding. Second caller advised of a male passed out and bleeding out. Officers arrived on scene and could not locate the male, subjects advised he ran into the residence. The residence was cleared with no one inside. Search of the area for the male was conducted but had negative contact.

Civil Dispute – Wendys- In reference to the civil dispute between Wendy’s and DoorDash driver, officers arrived and mediated the dispute.

Damage to Property – Cook Place – In reference to a bullet hole. Comp provided a case number, bullet fragment was located in the living room closet. Collected and secured into evidence.

Dispute – Cook Pl. – officers overheard a loud argument while dealing with call 13. Situation was addressed. Parties were separated.

Other Law – Meadows Farm Dr. – Complainant requested house be cleared after being out of town for over a week, all okay.

Dispute – N Broad Street; Franks Valero – In reference to a verbal dispute between the complainant and her husband. All ok. Report taken.

Dispute – Colquitt St – Dispute between a male and a female over corporal punishment. Situation was mediated, remedies advised.

Damage to Property – North Broad Waffle House – In reference to the complaint reporting her tires slashed by customers. Subjects were gone when officers arrived, report taken.

EMS Assist – Tyler St. – In reference to a female subject having alleged medical issues. Turned over to EMS.

Home Invasion – Tanglewood; – In reference to two armed subjects forcing entry into the residence. Upon further investigation male subject was arrested for Home Invasion.

Theft Report – Ridgeview – In reference to an employee stealing the complainant’s wedding ring. Ring was returned and the complainant no longer wished to meet with officers.

Firearms – In reference to the complainant finding a bullet in her apartment as well as a bullet hole in the wall. During the investigation it was determined that Apartment A had a hole near the front door. The bullet traveled through the wall of Apartment A into Apartment B. The bullet was turned into evidence. Report taken.

Dispute – Pine Park St – In reference to a dispute that took place last date. The complainant stated that the person she was disputing with traveled through the parking lot on this date. Remedies advised.

Burglary Report – W Highland Ave- In reference to the complainant stating an individual was inside the residence while they were out of town. No video footage and the neighbors stated they did not physically see the individual enter the residence. Only items taken was an unknown amount of food. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Overlook Crest – In reference to a report of suspicious vehicles driving recklessly through the neighborhood. Contact was made with the drivers of the vehicles. Verbal warnings issued. All ok on location.