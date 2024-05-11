MPD Reports: Burglary; damage to property; barking dog; loud music and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 25 – May 1, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damage to Property – Vine St; H2O Recycling – In reference to a semi-trailer truck having its windshield broken sometime between approx. 1500 hours on 04/27 and this morning. The windshield appeared to have had several small rocks thrown at it. A nearby business owner stated that he may have surveillance footage of the incident and will call when it’s obtained.

Warrant Attempt – Sycamore Ct – Subject found on location and taken into custody without incident.

Domestic Dispute – Maple Way – In reference to a dispute between male and female subjects. Female had physical marks on her body from the dispute but was uncooperative with Law Enforcement and did not want to state what happened. Female was offered Project Renewal resources and declined them. Report taken.

Burglary Report – N Broad St.; Armory Bookstore – In reference to complainant noticing damage to the inside of an exterior door. The damage appeared to be old and no sign of attempted forced entry was observed on the exterior of the door. No items were reported missing and the store seemed to be untouched. Report taken.

Damage to Property – S. Madison Ave. – In reference to a power line being struck by a tractor trailer.

Other Law – Walker Dr. – In reference to a possible domestic dispute occurring per Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Contact was made with the two parties on location. Male subject had possibly had a seizure due to walking some distance in the heat. Probable cause to believe a crime had occurred did not exist and officers returned to service.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 and Jim Daws – Driver arrested and released on a copy of the citation for driving without a license.

Traffic Stop – N Broad / G.W. Carver- Male subject stopped for multiple violations. He had multiple priors for driving on a suspended license. He was taken into custody and transported to MPD and released on a copy of the citation after fingerprinting.

Animal Complaint – Davis St – In reference to an anonymous complainant calling about a K9 barking all hours of the night. Contact made with subject, who advised that the dog belonged to her daughter. She advised that her daughter does not live on location, however she would let her know about the issue.

Prowler – N Madison Ave- In reference to the complainant stating they saw someone in the backyard who jumped the fence and the complainant heard them run through the woods. It was discovered that the complainant never saw anyone in the backyard and that the complainant likely heard some Monroe wildlife in the woods due to deer being spotted in the area. All ok.

Traffic Stop – Charlotte Rowell Blvd. at Hwy 11 – Male subject was stopped for window tint. He did not have a valid driver’s license. He was arrested, finger printed, and released on copy of the citation.

Dispute – E. Spring St. – In reference to a male subject wanting documentation from Taylors about a truck. Remedies advised.

Shoplifting – Ulta Beauty – shoplifting by two Hispanic females on 4/25/24 at 1945-2000 hours. $618.99 worth of merchandise stolen. Store did not call while in progress due to their policy. Report Taken.

Mental Patient – Breedlove Dr. – In reference to subject being discharged and becoming belligerent with staff. It was discovered that no crime had occurred that date. Several remedies were suggested and subject was ultimately given a courtesy ride to Atlanta City Baptist Rescue Mission.

Hit & Run – Church St at High School Ave in reference to a semi-truck collided into two street signs and left the location.

Threats – 4th St. – In reference to complainant being harassed by a subject. Insufficient evidence to support probable cause that a crime had occurred. Remedies advised, report taken.

Warrant Service – Green St – In reference to serving an arrest warrant on a named subject. Subject was located and placed under arrest. He was transported to the Walton County Jail, and turned over to the jail staff.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – W. Spring St. @ Hwy 138- Vehicle was stopped for a window tint violation. PC search was conducted and yielded cocaine and marijuana. The driver was taken into custody and charged with poss. schedule 2, poss. marijuana and poss. drug related objects.

Mental Patient – Piedmont Walton – In reference to subject walking out of the ER while on a signed 10-13 CID responded to the scene with a drone to conduct a search of the area. Negative contact. BOLO to surrounding agencies provided.

Loud Music – W Fambrough St – In reference to loud music in the area. Contact made with a male subject listening to music under his carport. The music was not loud. He was asked to keep the volume down and advised that he would. All ok

