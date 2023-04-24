MPD Reports: Burglary; entering auto; reports of gunshots; suspicious persons and mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 13 to 20, 2023. Due to the length, the report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Entering Auto – Nicholas Court – In reference to a gun being taken from a vehicle overnight. The vehicle was left unlocked. Report taken and gun listed in GCIC as stolen.

Wanted Person – Cloverdale Drive – Anonymous female called and stated that a named person was on location with an active warrant. Contact was made with the subject and he was taken into custody and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – Ridge Road in reference to a FedEx truck parked in the parking space several days. The truck did not come back stolen and the property manager was advised they can tow it.

Harassment – Breedlove Dr; Medlink. – In reference to a patient repeatedly calling the office and only wanting to speak with (1) female on location. Remedies were advised.

Suspicious Person – HWY 138 at Spring Street in reference to a female next to the road asking for money. The female was asked to stop asking for money.

Illegal Parking – Wendys- In reference to a vehicle that was not parked in a parking spot and blocking a handicap van access. Vehicle moved by owner.

Burglary – Court Street – The building was entered overnight through a window. A credit card and laptop was taken. Laptop was entered into GCIC. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Pavilion PKWY in reference to a named subject waived an Officer down advising his Iphone was locked and he think someone changed his passcode.

Dispute – WCSO. Female subject reported a naned subject pulled her hand away from a door while leaving Ridgeview last date around 2300 hours, report taken.

Damage to Property – W. Creek Circle. Female subject reported an unknown male came to her house and smashed her back window with a baseball bat. Male subject was identified and Warrants to be take for criminal trespass.

Agency Assist – Overlook Trl: In reference to Henry County DFACS on location to remove two juveniles. Children turned over with no issues. Report taken.

Mental health crisis – Davis St. – Turned over to EMS.

Other law – Horizon Ct. – In reference to a named female subject’s ex-husband violating a child custody agreement. Report taken by phone.

Dispute – Green St and Perry St, named female subject was verbally harassed by a male subject ad and stated he punched the window of her car. No visible damage, report taken.

Suspicious person – Faith Baptist Church- In reference to a male in the area with a fishing pole, the subject was no longer on location upon arrival. WCSO did have contact with the subject, subject was advised not to return.

Juvenile Issue – Green St Complainant called due to juveniles throwing items on her porch. The video footage was watched by officers. No items were seen being thrown on the porch on the video.

Hit and run – S. Madison Ave/ Pannell Rd- GEARS report completed.

Firearms – S. Madison Ave complainant called in, stating that they heard five gunshots in the area. The area was checked and spoke with several subjects outside they stated they did not hear any gunshots.

Firearms – South Broad St & Church St. Caller called in shots fired in the area, and possibly a female screaming area was checked. Negative contact with anyone in area.

Illegal Parking – Unisia Drive and Aycock Ave. Two tractor-trailers parked in the turning lane on Unisia Drive. Both drivers left the location.

Unknown – Clubview Ct – dispatched to an unknown call at the location referencing an elderly female on 911 line stating she was not going to make it, unknown address or what was medically wrong female was located in living room floor. Turned over to Med unit

Suicide Threat – Wheel House – Female subject on location allegedly making suicide threats. She refused to speak with officers and her mother did not want officer’s to come inside the residence and speak with her. She advised named was refusing to voluntarily go to the Hospital.

Dispute – North Broad St @ Deer Acres Inn; In reference to male subject on location disputing with staff and refusing to leave. He was given a trespass warning.

Dispute – Davis St; In reference to subject refusing to leave construction site after his employment was terminated. Complainant then advised the subject was leaving.