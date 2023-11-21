MPD Reports: Burglary in progress arrest; complaints and disputes result in warrant pickups and verbal and physical domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 9 – 16, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Unisia Drive in reference to three subjects got into a fight yesterday. During the fight, a pistol fell out of someone’s pockets. When the subject picked up the pistol the fight was separated.

Dispute – Tall Oaks East – a male and female subject were in a verbal argument because the female would not give him her car keys so he could go to work.

Transport – Alcovy; Probation. Male subject transported to Walton County Jail on behalf of felony probation.

Dispute – King St. – Verbal dispute over keys. Parties separated prior to office arrival.

Burglary – Booth Dr. Apt, forced entry to the apartment. Third party called reference the burglary. Officers attempted to make contact with the resident, however resident is out of town. Contact information was left for the resident when he returns. Unknown what was taken from the apartment.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 and Cherry Hill, Vehicle failing to maintain lane on Hwy 78. Contact was made with the vehicle on E Spring St, traffic stop conducted due to equipment violations. All ok

Suspicious Person – GW Caver Drive, male subject laying in the front yard. The subject had a parole violation warrant, warrant was confirmed he was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Firearm – Tanglewood Dr Complainant called reference a male subject pointing a gun at her and stating he would shoot the place up. Complainant stated she did not wish to press charges just wanted the smale subject to go away. He was not outside upon arrival. He does have an active warrant for his arrest through Barrow County.

Damage to Property – Bridgeport Place, vehicle struck the complainants mail box. Report taken.

Dispute – Glen Iris Drive, Male subject was placed under arrest after he punched through the glass door of a residence. Complainant wished to press charges for the damage. The subject advised he no longer lives on location at the Glen Iris address, and he came to the residence because the complainant owed him money.

Other Law – Monroe Motor Inn, officers conducted a follow up with subjects reference a possible on- going crime ring in the city.

911 Open Line – Landers Street, male subject called 911 stating the police know who he is and wanted a ride. Upon arrival it was discovered a domestic dispute had occurred. Male subject placed his hands around her neck in return he was bitten by his girlfriend. Girlfriend did not want to press charges; however she was explained the matter at hand was FVA. Male was placed under arrest.

Suspicious Person – E Spring Street, SUNSHINE Cleaners. Subject observed riding a bicycle and wearing a hoody. Contact was made to ensure no criminal activity was afoot such as entering autos. All ok.

Other Law – Cook Pl- Female reporting Pest Control worker entered her residence, which she rents, without her permission. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Vehicle – North Madison Market -Store Clerk advised two vehicles were parked in the parking lot for an extended period. Contact made with the owners and they moved their vehicles.

Dispute – W 5th Street- In reference to a verbal dispute between two males. One was gone when officers arrived and the other was transported to WCSO on a probation violation warrant out of Covington.

Criminal Trespass – West Marable Street – Male subject was found breaking into the residence through the side window. He was placed under arrest, charged with criminal trespass and transported to WCSO without incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

