MPD Reports: Burglary; missing persons; suicide attempt and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 8 – 15, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138 @ City Limits- Walton County Sheriff’s Office advised vehicle was Failing To Maintain Lane on Highway 138 towards the city limits. WCSO made contact with the vehicle at Hwy 138 and Great Oaks.

Dispute – Oak Street in reference to the mother wanted her son to leave the residence because they were arguing. He agreed to leave the house until his mom and he calm down.

Civil Issue – Monroe Police Department- In reference to a woman stating her landlord applied for rental assistance with the wrong address. Remedies advised.

Theft – E Church St. Complainant advised her juveniles backpack containing GWA laptop was stolen while left unattended in the parking lot.

Dispute – East Spring Street – In reference to two people being involved in a dispute within the business. One was criminally trespassed from the property. Parties denied charges. Report taken.

Damage to Property – Pinecrest Dr- In reference to the complainant’s mailbox being knocked off the post. Report taken.

Vandalism – Davis Street. Complainant reported an unknown persons spray painted words on the side of the church, report taken.

Burglary Report – S Broad St; Walton Mill – In reference to a woman’s chair being removed from her apartment and other items being out of place. It was determined nothing was stolen or missing at this time; She stated she would call management in the morning.

Damage to property – Walmart- In reference to a sedan hitting a parked SUV. Report taken.

Dispute – Huddle House – In reference to a male showing up stating the food he ordered online was not made correctly. Nothing illegal occurred during the dispute and the male left without incident.

Domestic Dispute – Pine Park – In reference to two woman having a dispute on location. Both parties gave different stories as to what occurred. No arrest was made due to insufficient probable cause, and remedies were advised.

Traffic Stop – Alcovy St/ Breedlove St- Female subject was pulled over for a traffic offense and arrested on outstanding warrants out of RCSO and transported to WCSO without incident.

JUV PROB – Bold Springs Ave Subject reported her son making suicidal threats and damaging property. The son was transported to Piedmont Walton at mother’s request for a mental health / 10-13 evaluation.

Traffic control – Hwy 78 off-ramp/ Charlotte Rowell Blvd- In reference to the construction crew requesting for a unit to sit behind them with blue lights on due to speeding vehicles. All okay.

Suspicious Person – S Broad St and W Fambrough St- White male acting suspicious in the area. Made contact with subject who advised he was walking home. All okay, he was sent on his way.

Dispute – Mobley Cir- Two subject disputing about Cell Phones. One was arrested for Battery FV.

Fraud – MPD Lobby – Complainant reported a company check being fraudulently cashed in another jurisdiction. Remedies advised. Report taken.

Threats – Unisia Drive @ Novolex: in reference to threats made by a terminated employee.

Fraud – Pavillion Pkwy @ Hibbett Sports: In reference to employee on location wishing to make a fraud report. Employees on location advised no one by that name on location. Neg. Contact.

Missing Person – Clubside Ct.: In reference to a 65-year-old Alzheimer’s patient missing from location. Subject was located nearby in the wood line; he was returned to his residence.

Juvenile Problem – Double Springs Church Road (MAHS). In reference to an altercation between two students. Juvenile complaint to be filed.

Burglary – Michael Circle: Complainant called in reference to multiple subjects attempting to enter her residence this date, as well as the previous date. Report taken. Extra patrol this residence.

Theft Report – Old Mill Pt in reference to caller reporting a wallet being stolen from her unlocked vehicle. Caller advised several of her credit cards were used. Report Taken.

Traffic Stop – CVS Subject was issued a citation for no insurance and the vehicle was towed by taylors.

Missing person – Michael Cir: In reference to the complainant advising her son did not return home and was last seen 24 hours ago. CHINS form completed and submitted.

Suicide Attempt – Gliding Lane: Female subject took an unknown number of unknown pills. Turned Over To EMS for transport.

Dispute – West Creek Cir:In reference to a verbal dispute between caller and her son’s girlfriend. Callers’ son and girlfriend agreed to leave the residence and go to a friend’s house. All ok.