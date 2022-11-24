MPD Reports: Husband reports wife destroyed surveillance equipment; another reports wife removed money from account to pay bills

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 10 – 17, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Pine Park; In reference to a female inside of complainant’s car causing damage and armed with a firearm. The complainant was unable to be located on call back several times and the unidentified female was gone. Bystanders advised the vehicle was damaged earlier in the day but did not hear a disturbance.

Wanted Person – Lacy St; in reference to a male subject being arrested on outstanding warrants. Upon arrival a second suspect fled on foot and was caught after a brief foot pursuit. Another subject was arrested for obstruction and hindering apprehension.

Dispute – Graystone Church: In reference to a couple verbally disputing while driving. The male subject walked home from Graystone Church to separate for the night. All ok.

Suspicious person – W Marable St; Male subject on location incredibly intoxicated. Turned over to EMS for transport.

Assault Law – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton: In Reference to previous call. Female subject stated that she was assaulted by the male who walked home. She refused to press charges or give any further information of the incident. Temporary Protection Order and warrant process advised. Report Taken.

Courtesy Ride – Piedmont Walton. Male subject, still intoxicated, was given a ride back to his residence.

Stolen Vehicle – Wheel House Ln in reference to a stolen 2013 Hyundai Elantra. The vehicle was seen on Flock camera in Dekalb County throughout last night and in the morning.

Welfare check – New Lacy St. In reference to a female subjecthaving suicidal thoughts. She was given resources and is going to her father’s in Florida tomorrow.

Entering Auto – Reed Street – In reference to the complainant’s vehicle being entered during the night. At the time of the call, she does not believe anything was taken.

Damage to Property – Hwy 138; Chick Fil A. complainant ran over metal in roadway, report completed.

Missing Person – Piedmont Walton: In attempt to locate a subject who last seen in the ER. Advised by medical staff that the subject had a signed 10-13 order after taking flight from officer presence. Subject was apprehended in the back parking lot and turned back over to medical staff.

Damage to property – W. Spring St. In reference to a rear end collision that happened at Hwy 138 and W. Spring St. Parties exchanged information, but one party’s boss needed a report completed.

Civil Issue – Mill Stone Bluff – Complainant requested a report be made due to his wife destroying their security cameras while he was not on location.

Civil Issue – Blaine Street in reference to a male subject from Mill Stone Bluff wanted to report that his wife took some money out of his account and paid two bills.

Burglary – E Fambrogh in reference to a subject broke into a apartment from the bedroom window and stole a play station.

Accident – Carwood & Mayfield. Single vehicle ran off and struck a tree. Driver was arrested for driving without a license, report taken.

Unknown Law – MFD – In reference to a male subject on location disoriented. He was transported to the hospital by EMS.

EMS Assist – W Spring St. – In reference to standing by with three juveniles whose parent was being transported to Piedmont Walton. Juveniles were turned over a family member.

Dispute – E Marable St. – In reference to a dispute between an employee of a mental care facility, and one of the patients of the facility. After investigation, the employee was arrested and charged with simple battery and exploiting a mentally disabled patient.

Domestic Dispute – W. Creek- In reference to a domestic dispute between two subjects. One was arrested for Battery Family Violence and transported to jail.

Dispute – Stokes St. – In reference to a possible dispute, the complainant did not provide a location. The area of Stokes Street and GW Carver was checked with negative contact.

Agency assist – Tanglewood – In reference to a stolen skid steer possibly being on location. No contact.

Loud Music – Plaza dr; – no loud music was observed.