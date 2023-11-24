MPD Reports: Car with keys in stolen, recovered and returned; false vision of people in the room; woman arrested for rummaging through contents in a vehicle

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 9 – 16, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Stolen Vehicle – Lacy St – In Reference to a black Kia Forester (SCT7092) left running, was taken by an unknown subject. Vehicle located and turned over to Owner

Wanted Person – Perry Street – Subject was located and taken into custody for his warrants. He was then transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without further incident.

Suspicious Vehicle/Arrest – E Spring St (Fish). In reference to a gray SUV on location where a white female with blonde hair was going through bins in the back. A traffic stop was conducted, and the subject was arrested for criminal trespass and turned over to WCSO jail without further incident.

Suspicious Activity – Victory Dr- In reference to complainant hearing scraping noises, coming from the rear of her home. Officers checked the area, but there were no signs of anyone on scene.

False Visions – S. Broad St. Lot 181 – In reference to the complainant seeing 50-100 people that were not present and complainant went back to sleep.

Damage to Property – Perry St – In reference to a vehicle damaged overnight. Report taken.

Civil Dispute – Tanglewood Dr. – In reference to the damage to property, it happened on 11/07/2023 and it is a civil matter between a male and female according to the female.

Agency Assist – Sorrells St at N Broad St- GSP request transport for subject in custody. Male was transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Damage to Property – E. Spring St. – In reference to damage to property, female subject reported that a white SUV may have hit her vehicle in the parking lot of Spring Street Laundry. She just wanted a report so the Manager would look at their cameras. Report taken at the PD.

Request Report – Blaine St. – Female subject was requesting a copy of an accident report after lobby hours. She called her insurance and they advised they will get a copy of the report once she files a claim. No report needed.

Firearms – Unisia Dr / Hwy 78 – In reference to the complainant hearing several shots fired in the area. An Area check was conducted, with negative contact. All ok.

Civil Issue – Towler St – In reference to a male subject locking his stepson out of their residence. Residency was explained and remedies were advised.

Loud Music – Etten Dr and Armistead Cir – In reference to loud music coming from Nucor facility. Contact was made with employees and remedies advised. All ok on location.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – E Church St @ Chestnut Cupboard – Subject stopped for no tag light. He was placed under arrest for driving on a suspended license, fingerprinted, and released on a copy of the citation. Vehicle was turned over to licensed passenger.

Domestic Dispute – Tall Oaks E – In reference to a couple having a verbal dispute. During the dispute, the male damaged a ceiling fan and a shelf. He was arrested for criminal trespass family violence. He was transported to the Walton Co. Jail without incident. Report taken.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

