MPD Reports: Cases of elder abuse; suicide threats; mental health and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 11 – 18, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Pine View Drive – In reference to a verbal dispute. During the dispute one party made statements of killing herself. She was transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS. Report taken.

Dispute – Magnolia Ter. – In reference to a dispute between two parties, parties were mediated and separated.

Theft Report – S Broad St – In reference to a welder being taken out of the complainant’s tool box on his work truck. Report taken.

EMS Assist – Piedmont Walton – In reference to father stating his son hit him with a cane causing him to fall outside of his house. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Castle Ct – In reference to an elderly female showing up at the complainant’s residence. Her husband showed up prior to officer arriving and escorted her back home to Castle Court. He advised she has dementia. All okay.

Traffic Stop/Arrest-Charlotte Rowell at Hwy 78-Male subject was arrested for multiple Warrants out of Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office and Walton County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop for window tint.

EMS Assist -Will Henry’s – In reference to a female who had passed out on location. Female was picked up by family members and denied EMS. All okay.

Traffic Stop – W Spring St / Breedlove- Male subject stopped for an equipment violation. He had an active warrant out of Gwinnett County and after confirmation was taken into custody and transported to WCSO.

Mental Patient – W Spring St; Haven Inn – In reference to a female subject causing a disturbance and stating she wanted to harm herself. She was transported to Piedmont Walton, and turned over to ER staff, to be 1013 in lieu of charges. Report taken.

Prowler – Atha St- In reference to the complainant stating a white male with face tattoos walked up to her back door and was looking through the window on the door. Multiple individuals in the house saw the individual. The area was checked and negative contact was made with anyone.

Dispute – Gliding Ln. – In reference to a dispute between (Boyfriend & Girlfriend). Boyfriend assaulted girlfriend, however she did not want to pursue charges. Parties were separated.

Dispute – Lacy St Male subject assaulted his girlfriend whom he lives with by hitting her with a broom and shoving her person into a fridge resulting in visible bodily injuries. He was arrested for Battery FVA and simple assault FVA.

Elder Abuse – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton – Contact made with medical staff; they advised the patient has been verbally abused by her son who does not live with her. Female was getting a CT scan. Hospital advised they would call back when subject returned to her room.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

