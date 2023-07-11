MPD Reports: Catalytic converter stolen; vehicle pursuit and crash; 2 hit and run incidents involving a white work truck; mental health calls

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 29 to July 6, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Bolo from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office reference to a possible drunk driver on Hyw 11 FriendShip Church Rd. Headed towards Monroe.

Fight Call – Pine Park St. @ Knight St. – Negative contact with an active fight. Just a crowd of juveniles making their way from the wood-line to the roadway at Pine Park St.

Theft Report – Towler St. – In reference to a subject reporting her wallet stolen. Report taken.

Vehicle Pursuit – Glen Iris & E Spring St.- Vehicle was stopped for a stop sign violation. Driver fled the traffic stop in a reckless manner and a pursuit was initiated. Driver crashed and was taken into custody along with the passenger. Charges are as follows: Felony fleeing, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless driving, along with other traffic charges.

Other Law – N broad & Oak St – Uber Driver called in reference to overhearing the passenger on a phone call talk about being choked by her boyfriend. Passenger did not wish to speak with law enforcement about the issue, civil remedies advised.

Animal Call – Classic Trl. – Caller advised there were cats in crates by the pool. Caller did not want to meet.

Prowler – Tall Oaks Lane – Officers made contact with female subject who advised someone had been at her front door. She advised that she had video, but there was no one observed in the video. All ok.

Theft – S. Broad Street – In reference to a male subject stealing the complainant’s bike off the front porch of the residence. Bike was returned to owner, who declined to prosecute. Report taken.

Hit and Run/Damage to property – E Marable St. – White work truck hit a silver Hyundai Sonata and left the scene. Report taken.

Hit-and-Run/Damage to property – Davis St. – White work truck hit a black Chevrolet Camaro in the driveway and left the scene. Report taken.

Loud Music – Turner Street – responded to location spoke with subject about loud music and they cut the music down.

EMS Assist – E. Church St. (Chestnut Cupboard) subject having chest pains and difficulty breathing, turned over to EMS.

Business Alarm – MLK JR. Dr. AppleBee’s. All appeared to be okay.

Dispute – Kingsridge Dr- In reference to a dispute between the complainant and his neighbor. Remedies advised.

Found Property – S Broad St @ Court St- In reference to the complainant finding a gun while playing in the grass. A GCIC search showed the gun to be stolen in 2021. Gun taken and entered into evidence and removed from GCIC by dispatch.

Other Law – Breedlove Dr Ridgeview – In reference to male subject believing they were holding his son against his will. He was explained the 1013 process and that the doctors were in the process of releasing him.

Theft Report -Walmart. Complainant reported an unknown person taking bags out of shopping cart while she was strapping her child in, report completed.

Harassment – Lakeview – In reference to the complainant’s ex-boyfriend continuing to call her and show up at her work. Temporary Protection Order process explained. No threats made.

Traffic Stop -Hwy 78 @ N Broad St- Black Chevrolet Impala stopped for window tint and obstructed tag. Subject arrested for a warrant out of Putnam County and transported to Walton County jail.

Suspicious Person – Perry Street. Report of female swinging a knife in the area. Area checked extensively with no contact. The complainant would not answer the telephone or make contact after initial call.

Traffic Light – W Spring St at HWY 138. In reference to the traffic light going out due to inclement weather. Officer directed traffic until traffic was able to move safely.

Assist Motorist – HWY 78 EB at W Spring St. In reference to a Chevy Silverado hydroplaning off the roadway. The driver declined a police report to be made and had a private tow company on scene. All ok.

Illegal Parking – Hwy 78 @ Aycock Ave.- In reference to 3 semi-trucks parked along Hwy 78.

Traffic Stop – Glen Iris Dr at Stowers St. Vehicle was stopped for a stop sign violation at Glen Iris Dr and Edwards St. After investigation, the driver was arrested for stop sign violation and Poss. of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Warrants taken

Suspicious Person – Perry St, female subject having a mental episode carrying a knife. Officers checked the area of Perry, Green and Carver. Location then changed to Pine Park Street, officers also checked that area as well. Negative contact with any subject with a knife.

Theft – 6th Street, Catalytic Convertors taken. Report taken, forwarded to CID

Tree Down – Carver Drive and Carver Place, tree blocking the roadway. Monroe Fire responded.

Traffic unit arrested a convicted felon who was in possession of a firearm.